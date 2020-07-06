Economic recovery of the United States after the coronavirus pandemic and recession

From her work to her home to her shopping, she knows that Covid-19 has altered every aspect of her life. This dashboard shows how things have changed and will track the recovery in detail.
Essential workers in hospitals and grocery stores are now hailed as everyday heroes, office workers have gone to work from home, and millions of other Americans have applied for unemployment. It's safe to say that your work will never be the same after the pandemic.
More than 19 million Americans remain on unemployment lists, and this chart doesn't even include more than 11 million beneficiaries of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
Click above to see how many Americans continue to file "continued" claims for their second week of unemployment benefits or more, compared to initial claims for the first time.
Contents
Unemployment claims by state
How many people in your state applied for your second or more weeks of unemployment benefits last week? Scroll over the map to see.
Hours worked in small businesses
Use the drop-down menu on the right to see how small businesses have dramatically reduced work hours below the pre-pandemic standard in your state.
It definitely became more difficult to sell your home during the pandemic. There are no open houses. Virtual closings. And many homeowners hesitated to put their houses on the market. However, thanks to the Federal Reserve's encouragement efforts, you may be able to refinance or apply for a mortgage at record rates.
Real Estate Listings
Homeowners have been reluctant to put homes up for sale during the crisis, exacerbating the US housing crisis.
30-year mortgage rate
It is one of the cheapest times in history to take out a mortgage. But low rates can only boost both the property market.
Your income and savings can be especially volatile at this time. During the pandemic, Americans have cut spending and chosen to save more, while struggling against a historically weak job market.
Personal savings rate
The personal savings rate, which measures the portion of income Americans don't spend or pay in taxes, increased in April when people received government aid checks. Then it fell slightly in May.
Consumer credits
Americans are spending much less on their credit cards than they did before the pandemic, leading to an unprecedented decline in consumer debt.
When was the last time you dined at a restaurant or went to the movies? If months have passed, you are not alone. The pandemic stopped these leisure activities.
Many restaurants switched to takeout only in March, and as of June, food remains well below normal in most states.
Box office sales
Most movie theaters closed in response to orders to stay home. AMC Theaters has said it will begin reopening some locations on July 30.
Resist the urge to check your 401 (k) every day. It may not look pretty, especially compared to last year's earnings. That said, stocks have started to recover faster than many other parts of the American economy.
Dow Jones Industrial Average
26,287.03459.671.78%
The pandemic sent shares into bear market territory, with the Dow dropping 34% between its all-time high on February 19 and March 23. Since then, stocks have started to recover.
Fear and greed
At the beginning of the pandemic, investors traded out of extreme fear. Now they are leaning slightly into the territory of greed.
First it was hand sanitizer and toilet paper, then spiral hams and baking powder. The coronavirus is doing weird things for your expenses. Below are the categories that increased online spending last week, compared to the same period last year.
You may have marveled at the low gas prices in your area, but that's largely because many Americans no longer commute to work. They have also stopped flying.
Travelers at TSA checkpoints
The number of travelers processed through TSA security lines is still only a fraction of where it was last year.
With far fewer people driving and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, gasoline prices fell to $ 1.77 per gallon in late April.
Please enable JavaScript for a better experience.