Economical air conditioning alternatives to beat the summer heat.

There is nothing better than entering a nice air-conditioned house after being outside on a hot summer day. That is, unless you pay the bills and would like to have money after paying those bills.

The idea of ​​turning on the air conditioner fills some people with fear. Yes, it's a great way to cool down, but it turns your electric bill into a nightmare. Unfortunately, when summer reaches its peak, it is basically a necessity.

There are alternatives, however. There are several ways to keep a house cool when temperatures rise.

A simple way to do this is to keep the attic from getting too hot. On hot days, attics can feel like ovens, and if that heat seeps into the rest of the house, it can quickly make things uncomfortable. Installing an attic fan can blow this warm air out and provide a constant breeze inside the home, reports U.S. News.

However, while this can be effective on hot days, if the temperature gets too hot, an attic fan won't provide much help, which means you may want to add more fans to the mix, like an all-in fan. home.

Whole house fans may not be cheap to install, but they are less expensive than central air conditioning units. They also use significantly less energy to run, which will go a long way in helping you with your electricity bill. These fans are installed in the attic and draw air from outside through vents located throughout the home. Provides ventilation in the attic and cools the entire house.

Another way, without a fan, to keep the house from getting too hot is by installing reflective films or sunscreens on the windows, Money Crashers explains. These materials filter a significant amount of heat without completely obscuring the view from the window (unlike light-blocking curtains, which completely hide a window).

Of course, there are easier ways to stay during the summer. There is nothing worse than trying to sleep on a hot night, and if you really don't want to break the bank, try cooling the pillowcase in the fridge before bed. Sure, it won't last all night, but you'll feel good when the electric bill comes.