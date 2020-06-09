Economists simply dropped the R-bomb, and Wall Street still rebounded

Historically, recessions have slowly infiltrated, creeping into the economy so subtly that it takes most of a year to even realize we are in one. This time, the recession It landed with all the subtlety of a demolition ball, breaking the longest economic expansion in the history of the United States and striking the nation in its worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression.
Heckuva way to start the week, huh?
Here is the good news:
- The worst of this may already be behind us: Jobs are coming back and people are cautiously starting to travel again, more on that later.
- Wall Street is firmly embedded in Camp Optimism: The S&P 500 ended 1.2% on Monday, erasing its losses for the year. The Nasdaq closed 1.1% higher, its first record close since February. And the Dow closed 1.7%
- The Fed is on it: The Federal Reserve meets Wednesday, we'll see what other tricks Jerome Powell has up his sleeve to help keep the ship afloat.
WHO'S READY FOR THE ROOT CHANNEL?
The lockdown has made us nostalgic for normal life, even the heavy lifting of going to work and engaging in small conversations in the elevator and, I can't make it up, going to the dentist.
Apparently, that incredibly annoying and anxiety-inducing ritual of responsible adult life is something people are doing again, now that dentist offices can reopen.
URGENT: OREO NEWS
Do you miss your triple truffle Oreos? Your pumpkin spiced peanut butter crisp cereal? Your Matcha-infused Reddi-wip on Chocolate Chip Yuzu Ice Cream? (Note: All of that is made up, but hey, free ideas for any food producer who reads this!)
(But that's fine because regular Oreos are objectively the best Oreos, fight me.)
CROSSFIT ONLY HAS MORE ANNOYING
Reebok has cut ties, and several gyms in the United States are removing "CrossFit" from their names.
It all started on Twitter (of course) when CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman posted comments clarifying both the coronavirus and the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police. The outrage was quick … and predictable. Glassman apologized Monday, but for many it was too little too late.
Which brings me to my new role, Unsolicited Tips for CEOs.
- Unsolicited Tips for CEOs Part 1: Do not tweet (If you must tweet, hire an editor!)
AIRBNB COMMENTS
The walls are closing for those of us who have been quarantined in our 600-square-foot studio apartments since March, so it's not surprising that many of us are looking for some new walls to escape. Maybe with a mountain view. And a swimming pool. And wifi.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
That's what Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told Bloomberg News. The reality of remote work is beginning to sink, and that can be very good news for Airbnb and terrible news for developers and commercial property owners.