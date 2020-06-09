Economists simply dropped the R-bomb, and Wall Street still rebounded

Historically, recessions have slowly infiltrated, creeping into the economy so subtly that it takes most of a year to even realize we are in one. This time, the recession It landed with all the subtlety of a demolition ball, breaking the longest economic expansion in the history of the United States and striking the nation in its worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression.

The crown recession officially began in February, just before the United States issued widespread orders to stay home, the National Bureau of Economic Research announced Monday.

Heckuva way to start the week, huh?

Here is the good news:

The worst of this may already be behind us: Jobs are coming back and people are cautiously starting to travel again, more on that later.

Wall Street is firmly embedded in Camp Optimism: The S&P 500 ended 1.2% on Monday, erasing its losses for the year. The Nasdaq closed 1.1% higher, its first record close since February. And the Dow closed 1.7%

The Fed is on it: The Federal Reserve meets Wednesday, we'll see what other tricks Jerome Powell has up his sleeve to help keep the ship afloat.

WHO'S READY FOR THE ROOT CHANNEL?

The lockdown has made us nostalgic for normal life, even the heavy lifting of going to work and engaging in small conversations in the elevator and, I can't make it up, going to the dentist.

Apparently, that incredibly annoying and anxiety-inducing ritual of responsible adult life is something people are doing again, now that dentist offices can reopen.

Dental offices added 244,800 jobs last month, leading the recovery of employment in the health care sector. In fact, a lot of jobs came back last month: see who else is hiring again.

URGENT: OREO NEWS

Do you miss your triple truffle Oreos? Your pumpkin spiced peanut butter crisp cereal? Your Matcha-infused Reddi-wip on Chocolate Chip Yuzu Ice Cream? (Note: All of that is made up, but hey, free ideas for any food producer who reads this!)

Here's why you might not see as many weird varieties of your favorite snacks at the grocery store lately. When we all started eating more at home this spring, demand for groceries skyrocketed, forcing food manufacturers to increase production. And making many different varieties takes longer because plants generally have to pause their production lines to change the product and packaging when they go from making, for example, Red Velvet to Birthday Cake Oreos.

(But that's fine because regular Oreos are objectively the best Oreos, fight me.)

CROSSFIT ONLY HAS MORE ANNOYING

ICYMI, there is a crisis in the CrossFit world that has caused a great reaction against the brand and its CEO.

Reebok has cut ties, and several gyms in the United States are removing "CrossFit" from their names.

It all started on Twitter (of course) when CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman posted comments clarifying both the coronavirus and the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police. The outrage was quick … and predictable. Glassman apologized Monday, but for many it was too little too late.

Which brings me to my new role, Unsolicited Tips for CEOs.

Unsolicited Tips for CEOs Part 1: Do not tweet (If you must tweet, hire an editor!)

The walls are closing for those of us who have been quarantined in our 600-square-foot studio apartments since March, so it's not surprising that many of us are looking for some new walls to escape. Maybe with a mountain view. And a swimming pool. And wifi.

Airbnb said bookings are increasing for the summer as Americans are encouraged by the idea of ​​traveling again. The shares of major US airlines and cruise companies. USA They are also recovering, despite flight traffic not approaching pre-pandemic levels and cruise operators still not sure when they will be able to navigate again. Investors are, to say the least, optimistic.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

That's what Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky told Bloomberg News. The reality of remote work is beginning to sink, and that can be very good news for Airbnb and terrible news for developers and commercial property owners.