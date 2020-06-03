Economists warn that jobs recovered after the coronavirus pandemic will not make up for the massive job loss

the economy he's stuck in a recession, and any rebound in the hiring will likely be painfully slow. Economists foresee unemployment remaining in double digits until the November elections and until 2021.

Oxford Economics, a consulting firm, estimates that the economy will recover 17 million jobs by the end of the year, a huge increase by historical standards. But that would account for just over half of the losses.

Seth Carpenter, an economist at UBS, said that after an initial rally, future hiring will likely be slow and could be interrupted by another wave of the pandemic.

Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Upwork, notes that the fastest year for job growth since the Great Recession was 3 million jobs in 2014. Even at that rate, it would take at least several years to return to the pre-pandemic job market.

Damage to The US job market since the viral outbreak It will become more focused on Friday when the government releases the May employment report: An estimated eight million more jobs have been lost. Unemployment could be close to 20 percent. And potentially less than half of all adults may be working. Beneath the grim numbers there will be signs that job cuts, however severe, are slowing as more businesses gradually or partially reopen.

Since mid-March, More than 40 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits.. That does not mean that many people are still unemployed. The figure is likely to include some duplicate filings: In some states, self-employed and "workers" filed under their regular state unemployment systems before they could file a new federal program that made them eligible for benefits. for the first time.

Also, some people who lost their jobs early and applied for unemployment aid were rehired. That, along with the decrease in layoffs, helps explain why the net job loss for May is expected to be much less than April. Goldman Sachs estimates that up to 3 million people who were initially laid off have already been rehired.

Weekly small business surveys conducted by the Census Bureau show an increase in the number of companies that hire and provide more hours of work, although the gains are slight. In mid-May, the latest available dataNearly 10 percent of small businesses surveyed said they had added jobs last week, and 12 percent said they had added hours. Both figures roughly doubled their level three weeks earlier.

Still, 16 percent said they had cut jobs, and a third said they were still cutting hours, figures that are consistent with ongoing but smaller job cuts in May.

Three-quarters of states have allowed food service to resume in restaurants, although most still restrict full capacity. Many states have reopened gyms, hair salons, and movie theaters. But a significant rebound will require greater public readiness to return to their former activities without fear of contracting the virus.

Adam Kamins, regional economist at Moodys Analytics, said this will likely not happen until a vaccine is available or the tests are significantly expanded.

"It certainly doesn't help to have this layer of uncertainty added," Kamins said.

Heidi Shierholz, a senior economist at the Institute for Progressive Economic Policy and a former chief economist at the Labor Department, suggested that more government help will be needed to keep consumers and businesses afloat so that many laid-off workers have jobs to return to.

"Those jobs are not going to come back if the federal government doesn't do what it has to do to stimulate the economy, so demand and confidence are going to be there, so those companies will have to call the workers back." . "Shierholz said.

