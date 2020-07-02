Ed Henry fired from Fox News on allegations of sexual misconduct

"On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from an attorney for a former employee who involved sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago," Fox News CEO said in an email to employees. , Suzanne Scott, and President Jay Wallace.
Scott and Wallace said Henry was "suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities" while a third-party law firm investigated the matter.
"According to the results of the investigation, Ed has been fired," they said.
Scott and Wallace said the "rotary anchors" will replace Henry, who co-hosted the "America & # 39; s Newsroom" morning show, until a permanent replacement is named.
"Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct and discrimination," said Scott and Wallace. "We will continue to strive to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees."
Henry did not respond to requests for comment, but his attorney Catherine Foti said Wednesday afternoon that he intends to clear his name.
"Ed Henry denies the allegations mentioned in the Fox ad and is confident that it will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum," Foti said.
High-profile attorney Douglas Wigdor, who has represented several women who have filed lawsuits against Fox News, said in a statement Wednesday morning that he is representing Henry's accuser. Wigdor said he was "not currently free to share more information."
The news of Henry's swift dismissal surprised Fox News employees who learned of the sudden termination via email, network people told CNN Business.
Henry joined Fox in 2011 after seven years on CNN. He covered the Obama administration as Fox's White House chief correspondent. Later he directed much of the network coverage of Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign.
Henry finally returned to Fox's good graces. He completed pro-Trump opinion shows such as "Fox & Friends Weekend" and "Tucker Carlson Tonight," winning the affection of Fox viewers.
His 2019 decision to donate part of his liver to save the life of his sister Colleen was recounted on Fox shows. Both brothers recovered, and Henry wrote a memoir about the experience, due out in September. However, a spokesman for publisher William Morrow said Wednesday that the publisher would "no longer publish" Henry's book.
Henry was a favorite of network management. Last winter, he was promoted to co-host at 9, 10, and 11 a.m. EST, with Sandra Smith in "America & # 39; s Newsroom."
Smith briefly addressed the layoffs on the show Wednesday morning, telling viewers that Henry had been fired and that Scott and Wallace addressed employees in an internal memo to "bring full transparency" to the matter.
Fox News has worked to reform its culture in recent years after facing high-profile allegations of sexual harassment and assault.
Since the scandals, Scott and Wallace have emphasized that the corporate culture has been cleaned up.