Ed Henry fired from Fox News on allegations of sexual misconduct







"On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from an attorney for a former employee who involved sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago," Fox News CEO said in an email to employees. , Suzanne Scott, and President Jay Wallace.

Scott and Wallace said Henry was "suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities" while a third-party law firm investigated the matter.

"According to the results of the investigation, Ed has been fired," they said.

Scott and Wallace said the "rotary anchors" will replace Henry, who co-hosted the "America & # 39; s Newsroom" morning show, until a permanent replacement is named.