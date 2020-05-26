Edgar Wright's horror thriller LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Gets New Photo and Release Date – Newsdio

The next movie of Baby Driver and Hot fuzz director Edgar Wright is a psychological horror thriller titled Last night in soho. It was originally supposed to be released in theaters in September, but will now be released on April 23, 2021.

Wright shared the news on Twitter along with the new photo you can see above and the following note: "Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see each other in the future … Admittedly, #LastNightInSoho is not yet finished due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited that you all experience it, on a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021. "

The London-based psychological thriller follows a young “passionate about fashion design, who mysteriously enters the 1960s where she meets her idol, a stunning aspiring singer. But the 1960s in London is not what it seems, and time seems to be falling apart with grim consequences. ”

Movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Division) and Matt Smith (The crown), whom you see in the photo above. It also stars Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jo Jo Rabbit)Synnøve Karlsen, Michael Ajao, Diana Rigg, Terence Stampand Rita Tushingham.

Wright wrote the script for the film with Penny dreadful scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns. When we talked about it previously, Wright described the movie as if it was in line with Donald sutherland1973 movie do not look now and Roman Polanski1965 movie Repulsion. He also went on to say:

“I realized that I had never made a movie about central London, specifically Soho, a place where I have spent a great deal of time in the last 25 years. With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've lived in. "

This is a different kind of film genre for Wright, and I can't wait to see how it turns out!