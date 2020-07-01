Editor unaware of Mary Trump's NDA, copies already printed

The publisher of the potentially explosive revealing memories of Mary Trump reportedly revealed in a court filing Tuesday night that the company has already printed 75,000 copies of the book, after the publication was temporarily blocked earlier in the day.

Simon and Schuster also wrote that they were recently informed of the confidentiality agreement the author signed as part of a dispute over the 1999 will of President Trump's father, Fred Trump, The Washington Post reported.

The president had said that publishing the book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" would violate the confidentiality agreement.

"We did not know anything about Ms. Trump signing any agreement about her ability to discuss her litigation with her family until shortly after the press broke about Mrs. Trump's Book about two weeks ago," the Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp in an affidavit. obtained by the newspaper.

Karp wrote that the company learned of the agreement "long after the Book had been accepted, put into production and printing began."

Of the 75,000 printed copies of the book, to be released on July 28, Karp said "thousands" of them "have already been shipped."

In a statement, the company said they intend to appeal a Tuesday ruling by New York judge Hal Greenwald, which blocked publication of the book until a hearing between the two parties on July 10 on whether it should be permanently annulled.

A lawyer for Mary Trump, Ted Boutrous, also promised to immediately appeal the decision, according to Politico.

Boutrous called the mandate "a restriction prior to the central political discourse that flatly violates the First Amendment.

"This book, which addresses issues of great concern and importance about a president-in-office in an election year, should not be suppressed for even a day," said the lawyer.