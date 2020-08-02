Eduardo Rodríguez is out of season with a post-COVID-19 heart problem

Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodríguez will be left out for the rest of the season due to a heart problem, which the team believes is related to the recent contraction of COVID-19 by the left-hander.

Rodríguez was diagnosed last week with myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart. The 27-year-old tested positive for the new coronavirus before spring 2.0 training, but was cleared to return to team training on July 18. Five days later, an MRI revealed Rodríguez's heart condition, causing the team to shut him down. Doctors told Rodríguez that up to 20 percent of people who have been infected with COVID-19 are diagnosed with myocarditis.

"That is the most important part of your body, so when you hear that, the first time I listen to it, I get a little scared," Rodríguez said. "Now that I know what it is, it's still scary, but I know exactly what it is. Just talk to my mom, talk to my wife, they know what I have and everything. Now we just have to take the rest. That's difficult, but you should rest ".

Despite how much remains unknown about the long-term effects of COVID-19, the Red Sox believe Rodriguez will make a full recovery. Chaim Bloom, baseball chief for the Red Sox, described the complication as "mild" multiple times.

"We are confident that he will make a full recovery and that his long-term outlook is excellent," said Bloom. "But the fact is, there is not enough time this season to bring him back to safety … As long as the heart is affected in this way, we simply cannot responsibly put this type of cardio on him. So once be resolved, we can progress it again.

"This case, while it is something that is persistent, is not something that has affected or damaged the functioning of your heart. Now, myocarditis after COVID is obviously not something that the medical community has a lot of data about because the virus itself is new, much less an athlete. "

Rodríguez's condition serves as a reminder that the elderly and / or immunosuppressed are not the only people who should be concerned about contracting the coronavirus.

"You're more at risk when you're older, but sometimes it affects young people a lot," said Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke. "And Eddie, unfortunately, is one of those guys who hit hard, and losing an entire season is pretty tough for anyone."

With Chris Sale sidelined by Tommy John surgery, Rodriguez, who was 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA last season, was expected to be the team's No. 1 starter this season.