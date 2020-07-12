Education Secretary Won't Say If Schools Should Hear CDC's Reopening Guidelines

"The CDC guidelines are just that, they should be flexible and should be applied as appropriate to the situation," DeVos told CNN's Dana Bash in "State of the Union."

CDC's guidelines for schools to reopen contain steps to keep children safe, including keeping desks six feet away and for children to wear cloth face covers. The CDC suggests closing common areas like canteens and playgrounds and installing physical barriers as sneeze guards when necessary.

"There is nothing in the data to suggest that children returning to school are dangerous to them," DeVos said, when Bash asked if he could assure parents and students that schools will be safe and pressure on health counseling. which says children are most at risk when meeting in full-size classes in person, duplicating a similar comment he made last week.

The secretary of education's remarks come as she and other members of the Trump administration push for US schools to reopen this fall amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump and the White House recently lobbied for the CDC to review its guidelines for reopening schools, but the agency's director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said last week that they will not be released.