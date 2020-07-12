Education Secretary Won't Say If Schools Should Hear CDC's Reopening Guidelines

"The CDC guidelines are just that, they should be flexible and should be applied as appropriate to the situation," DeVos told CNN's Dana Bash in "State of the Union."
"There is nothing in the data to suggest that children returning to school are dangerous to them," DeVos said, when Bash asked if he could assure parents and students that schools will be safe and pressure on health counseling. which says children are most at risk when meeting in full-size classes in person, duplicating a similar comment he made last week.
"Children need to be in school. They must be learning, they must move on. And we cannot, we cannot be paralyzed and not allow that to happen or not intend for that to happen," said DeVos.
