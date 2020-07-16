Edward Enninful & # 39; racially shaped & # 39; for the security of the magazine

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful revealed that he had a racial profile on his way to the magazine's own offices, with a security guard directing him to enter the facility through the loading dock.

Enninful, who became the magazine's first black editor-in-chief in 2017, posted details of the incident on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night.

"Today, a security guard profiled me when I entered my workplace," he wrote. "When I came in, they told me to use the charging bay.

"Just because our deadlines and weekends are getting back to normal, we cannot let the world go back to the way it was. Change must happen now."

In a caption accompanying the Instagram post, Enninful told his million followers that Vogue publisher Condé Nast had "moved quickly" to fire the security guard in question.

"It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn't matter what you've accomplished in your lifetime: The first thing some people will judge you about is the color of your skin," he added.

It is not yet known whether the person was employed by Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, or a security contractor at the London publication. based in Mayfair. Condé Nast has not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

On social media, people like Cynthia Erivo, Marc Jacobs and supermodel Iman offered messages of support for the 48-year-old editor.

Enninful's longtime friend Naomi Campbell commented, "When is this going to change? Has it been happening in the UK for so long … I'm sorry I had to go through that! Don't let it put you off. Stay STRONG"

Edward Enninful photographed with his friend Naomi Campbell in New York in 2017. Credit: Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

British Vogue Associate Editor Sarah Harris responded to Enninful's Instagram post saying the incident was "inexcusable," while actress Gemma Chan wrote, "There is so much more work to do. I'm sorry this happened to you, Edward. "

Enninful is known for championing color models and race-related themes throughout a three-decade career that has included roles in magazines like i-D and Vogue Italia. Her commitment to diversity was recognized by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, when she was awarded the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, on her birthday honors list.

Born in Ghana and raised in West London, Enninful was named the sixth most powerful black person in Britain in the annual Powerlist 2020 ranking.