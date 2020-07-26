Edwin Diaz hits saves as Mets loses shred to Braves

A stroke away from achieving a series win, the 2019 ghost returned to visit the Mets on Saturday at Citi Field.

A day after looking good in his season debut, Edwin Diaz failed to make consecutive saves as he gave up a draw home run to Marcell Ozuna of Atlanta with two strikes and two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

So things got completely set in 2020.

The new MLB extra inning rule was introduced at Citi Field, with a runner starting the inning at second base, and the Braves immediately tapped to win 5-3 in 10 innings.

"It doesn't worry me," manager Luis Rojas said of Díaz. "It is an excursion."

The Braves took the lead in the top of the tenth with a single by Dansby Swanson, scoring Adam Duvall from the second. They continued with two more runs against Hunter Strickland, who gave up more hits (three) than he recorded outs (one).

The Mets were unable to trigger the same type of rally in the bottom of the inning. They loaded the bases with no outs, but put together just one run on a sacrifice fly.

Diaz's flown save, trying to protect a 2-1 lead, was too familiar to non-cardboard Mets fans, who saw the reliever throw seven saves and leave 15 home runs last season. The centerpiece of Brodie Van Wagenen's big trade with the Mariners lost his closing job late last season and ended with a 5.59 ERA, but he had a chance to trade to start this season.

"Today is not a day when I am going to lose my confidence," Díaz said through an interpreter. “At the end of the day, I located my field exactly where I wanted to put it.

"It wasn't like last year when he was leaving a slider in the middle or a fastball in the middle. It's just a shot that hit the opposite field."

Díaz's 98km / h fastball was just off the plate and at the height of Cinturón, Ozuna, who took it from the other side of the fence in right field. In the mostly silent stadium, Diaz stood smiling to himself on the mound.

"I can't do anything but laugh when I do everything I want to do and that is still the result," Díaz said.

Ozuna's solo shot ruined Steven Matz's excellent start. The left-hander had converted into six strong innings, giving just two hits (one solo homer to Duvall) and one walk while striking out seven. It was an encouraging start for a pitcher that the Mets need a great season without Zack Wheeler, Noah Syndergaard and, for the time being, Marcus Stroman.

Matz went to the line for victory after the Mets finally jumped on Max Fried in the fifth inning. After running out of hits for the first 4 ¹ / ₃ innings, Michael Conforto doubled, Amed Rosario tripled and Jeff McNeil launched a sacrifice fly to take the 2-1 lead.

The Mets' bullpen had protected a career lead Friday on the way to a 1-0 victory, but was unable to replicate its success on Saturday. Jeurys Familia pitched a goalless seventh inning and Dellin Betances and Justin Wilson combined to put a zero in the eighth. Diaz then came close to passing the ninth cleanly before handing out a terrible reminder of his brutal 2019.

"I keep saying that when he orders his extension side, it is when he has been effective," said Rojas. "He got hurt there today."