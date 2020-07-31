Edwin Díaz may have lost the Mets' confidence after the crisis against the Red Sox

Edwin Díaz is coming out easy. The cardboard cutouts will remain silent.

After a brutal debut season in Queens that he spent absorbing the venom of the Mets' fans, Díaz quickly destroyed any optimism of a recovery campaign, and potentially lost the confidence of the new manager Luis Rojas, with his second consecutive crisis in the ninth inning on Thursday 4.-2 loss to the Red Sox at Citi Field.

Diaz, who appeared for the first time since saving the save on Sunday in a two-out, two-hit home run and Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna game tie, was called up to open the ninth with the Mets behind one. After throwing 34 pitches in his first two outings of the season, Diaz needed 35 pitches to record just one, allowing one run, two walks and one hitter before leaving with the bases loaded.

Later, Rojas did not commit to using Díaz in high leverage situations.

"A different Diaz than what I saw in the camp, from what I saw in the first two outings," said Rojas. "It is not the same Diaz that we have seen recently. We definitely have to talk, we have to work and make sure he gets him back on track.

"We have to work on it and fix it. We liked what we saw in the first two games, and at camp, and this is different. "

In addition to Diaz's command and mechanics issues, Rojas detected another issue.

"I saw some emotions tonight when I wasn't getting the results," said Rojas. "He has to control his emotions and those are some of the things that we are definitely going to talk about."

Diaz's last setback began with an initial walk to Alex Verdugo. Then came a Michael Chavis single, followed by a four-pitch walk to Andrew Benintendi to load the bases. After striking out Rafael Devers, Diaz brought home an insurance career in Boston by hitting José Peraza. Diaz left the game responsible for three runners on base, but Paul Sewald retired the next two batters to prevent Diaz's 7.71 ERA from jumping higher.

Just five days earlier, Diaz, 26, opened the season with one save, prompting flashbacks from the Mariners All-Star that recorded a record 57 saves and a 1.96 ERA in 2018. Now, the most familiar images have returned. from closer who lost his job last season, while recording a 5.59 ERA in his worst career with seven missed saves.

Since joining the Mets, Diaz's 37 earned runs allowed in the ninth inning or later are the most abandoned by any pitcher in the majors.