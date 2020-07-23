Edwin Diaz of the Mets believes he is "capable of being closer"

Edwin Díaz insists he is not focused on his role in the Mets' bullpen.

But the reliever, who served as the Mets' closer for most of last year before losing his job late, believes he has filed a case during Spring 2.0 practice for claiming the job this season.

"I think I proved this second spring training that I did the job and I am able to get closer," Diaz said through an interpreter Wednesday at Citi Field, where the Mets held a training session before Friday's opening against the Los brave. "This is how I prepare, but I'm not just focusing on that. I don't care if it's the eighth or ninth inning, every time they tell me to come in, I'm going to go in there and do my job."

To do that more effectively than in 2019, Diaz will need to control his command. He often missed in his first season with the Mets, leaving too many pitches on the plate and giving up 15 home runs, as his ERA soared to 5.59.

Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson closed the games late last season, and Lugo could be a multi-ticket option to do the same again this year. But Diaz is confident he has addressed his control problems by Friday.

"I think I was able to learn more about the strike zone this offseason and work to sort my pitches in different ways," Diaz said. “When (pitching coach Jeremy) Hefner came to Puerto Rico to work with me, we had a lot of intense conversation about how they expected me to act. Once I started taking that plan, I got to the first camp in a tremendous way with the ability to control my pitches the way I want. I continued to do that in this camp now. ”

After Diaz hit the team in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage on his final set-up before Opening Day, manager Luis Rojas spoke about the 26-year-old player improving his slider. Díaz said he believes he has become more consistent with his slider and fastball and that he has an attack plan for what he hopes will be a season of recovery.

"I have tremendous confidence in the two pitches I have," he said. "If I am able to dominate and dominate with the fastball, I am not going to stray from the game plan." But when I feel like a hitter can hit my fastball, that's when I start throwing different pitches to try to get it out. "