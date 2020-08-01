Edwin Diaz of the Mets has a solution to end his pitching problems

ATLANTA – Edwin Diaz's solution to resurrect his season and the Mets' career is to pitch more frequently.

During a meeting Friday with manager Luis Rojas, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo, the reliever blamed his poor performance the night before against the Red Sox for the rust. His message to the group was that he needs to pitch more, not less.

"It had been five days since the last time I pitched, so I felt like I didn't have my mechanics in order," Diaz said before the Mets suffered a crushing 11-10 loss to the Braves. "I felt like my body just wasn't out of sync and I felt like I was trying to dominate the pitches too much at the time."

"Five days without pitching is not the same when you are more and more used to pitching three days in a row or sometimes one day and then two days later. It is a little different when you have so much firing."

Diaz, who did not pitch on Friday, faced five hitters on Thursday and allowed four of them to reach base after entering the ninth inning. Two walks and a hitter hitter were included.

As much as Diaz's results were troubling for Rojas, so was the way the pitcher emotionally crumbled if he didn't receive a call or execute a pitch as planned.

"Things are there, obviously," said Rojas. “We talk a little bit about the emotional part. During the inning he also knew it, so it was a very good conversation between coaches and players only to get everything back to normal. "

It was in contrast to Diaz's performance last Saturday, when a pitch, which Marcell Ozuna placed on the right field fence with two outs in the ninth inning at Citi Field, defined his exit in a save against the Braves.

The Mets have other high-potential options in the late innings, with Seth Lugo, Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia and Justin Wilson available, so it is possible that Diaz may have a lower-leverage role to get on the road. But Rojas was not going to say if he was planning a change for Díaz.

"I'm open to pitching whenever it is, so that doesn't matter to me," Diaz said. "It's just one of those things that I'd like to pitch more often instead of having those longer layoffs."

Rojas was removed from the closer's role last year during a disastrous first season with the Mets. He returned to the role of closer on the opening day of this season, but now his dominance at work seems tenuous. He was asked if he still considers himself the closer of the Mets.

"I feel like I have things to get closer to," Diaz said. “I have shown in the last four or five years that I have things and I can be closer because I have done it before. Whether here or anywhere, I think I'm closer. "

Marcus Stroman's session released to hitters on Friday at the Mets' alternate training site in Brooklyn included field drills.

The right-hander pitched four innings, according to Rojas, but Stroman's return to the Mets with a left calf tear largely depends on his ability to move from the mound to position himself.

"He's been running at full speed with his sides and is now facing hitters," Rojas said. "The report is that he did very well and did some exercises (pitcher's practice) to test out of the mound and cover first and do some field. I heard it was a very productive day for us."

Rojas would not put a timeline on Stroman's possible return to rotation. David Peterson, who replaced Stroman in the rotation, is slated to start on Sunday against the Braves after giving the Mets a solid performance against the Red Sox in their MLB debut Tuesday for the win.

The Mets placed catcher Rene Rivera on the disabled list with a hyperextended left elbow and removed pitcher Franklyn Kilome from his alternate training site.

Jeff McNeil said the team's first flight since the coronavirus outbreak was "different", beyond the fact that the Mets incurred a weather delay in New York that prevented them from arriving at their hotel until 5 a.m. on Friday.

"We were on the big plane we normally took in September (with expanded lists)," said McNeil. "Everyone had assigned seats so that we could be as socially as possible." It went right."

McNeil was asked about a report that Commissioner Rob Manfred is threatening to end the season if the players don't follow health protocols.

"I know our team is doing a good job following protocols and making sure everyone is safe," said McNeil. "I haven't worried too much about us. We are doing everything we have to do to stay on the field. Hopefully other teams are too."