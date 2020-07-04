Edwin Diaz of the Mets is not ready to give up a closer role without a fight

Edwin Diaz didn't look much like a closer to the Mets last season, but at this year's spring training he indicated he still had faith that the job was his. Going back to workouts 3½ months later, that mindset hasn't changed.

"My mentality has always been that I am closer, despite what happened last year," Diaz said through an interpreter after training on Friday afternoon at Citi Field. “This offseason I went in and trained hard, I worked on different things that gave me the confidence that made me feel like I could be closer to this team.

"Now, as we begin this second spring training, I am going to try to demonstrate over the next two to three weeks that I can get closer to this team."

Diaz, who threw a 5.59 ERA with seven saves in 33 attempts last season, said he trained at a stadium near his home in Puerto Rico during the layoff, pitting players like Kennys Vargas, who played last season for the Twins.

Jed Lowrie's situation remains a mystery.

"Jed hasn't played in a long time," manager Luis Rojas said. "Let's see where his progression is, that's something I need to evaluate with the performance staff to see where it is."

Lowrie, whose 2019 season consisted of seven September at-bats, arrived at spring training in February with a brace that stretched from mid-left thigh to nearly ankle. Rojas said the brace had kept Lowrie from feeling comfortable in training.

Dellin Betances made a strong impression on the manager during his morning launch session. The right-hander, returning from a torn left Achilles, was still strengthening his arm when spring training was suspended in March.

"His response was excellent on how things were going and how his workouts were going," said Rojas. "What it looked like today, it looked really good how the ball got out of his hands, his two tee balls came out really good, just good things."

"I looked from the angle behind the catcher and you see that monster on the mound, I can see why the strikeout ratio is so high with him. He looked great today, he felt great and then I saw him at the gym and he was very excited about the day going through the session. "

Rojas would not disclose if any player tested positive for COVID-19 during the Mets' admission test that concluded this week. Previously, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen indicated that a player on the 40-man roster had tested positive.

Marcus Stroman and Amed Rosario were absent from training. The Mets did not provide an explanation for any of the absences.