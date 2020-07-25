Edwin Diaz of the Mets looks like his old All-Star

The heart of the Atlanta lineup, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna, was ready in the ninth inning. The Mets held on to a one-run lead. Luis Rojas asked an arm to warm up in the bullpen.

As Edwin Diaz walked towards the mound, he was alone with his thoughts. He was alone in his feelings.

"I came calm," said Díaz.

And he was ecstatic.

After a disastrous first season with the Mets, in which Diaz had a 5.59 worse ERA in his career and was demoted for being closer after losing seven saves, the 26-year-old reliever picked up a save that increased confidence to close to the Mets & # 39; 1-0 win in the season opener over the Braves on Friday at Citi Field.

Diaz, who recorded a record 57 saves and a 1.96 ERA in 2018, saw how quickly his career could transform into one season. A year later, he hopes to restore his All-Star reputation.

"It is important to me. That is what I have been looking for," Diaz said. "That's why I prepared so much in the offseason and spring training that we had. I went in prepared. I went in calm. I had seen the scouting reports of the hitters I was going to face and was ready to go."

With Seth Lugo, who replaced Diaz as a closer last season, used in the sixth and seventh innings, followed by Justin Wilson, Diaz was chosen over Dellin Betances to keep the shutout intact.

The right-handed pitcher made a first pitch from Albies, then walked with Freeman. With the tie run at first base, Diaz struck out Ozuna on three pitches, then capped the victory with a strikeout by Matt Adams.

In his first season as manager, Rojas did not think about Diaz's struggles as a closer last year.

"We have followed what Diaz has shown us this year," said Rojas. "I know & # 39; Sugar & # 39; had a little challenge at the end of the season, but the way he pitched at the beginning was off, like the" Sugar "we know, like the" Sugar "we have now. He did a tremendous job of executing his pitches. We saw the fastball swing and miss. We saw the slider swing and miss. That's the "sugar" we know. So he was there closing the game with a 1-0 lead. " .

As fake cheers filled the air from the speakers, Diaz unleashed a smile that he was rarely able to show last season. Then, he gave Rojas a gift.

"I usually take the last of every save I take home with me, but sometimes I choose to give it to people who deserve it," Díaz said. "I couldn't take that ball."