Breo Ellipta is available in powder form, which contains a combination of vilanterol and fluticasone. Vilanterol is a bronchodilator that relaxes the muscles in the lung airway and thus improves breathing. Fluticasone is an ingredient that prevents the release of a substance in your body that causes inflammation. Breo Ellipta is a medication used daily in adults with COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or asthma. It improves the symptoms and prevents asthma attacks or bronchospasm. In individuals with this disease, you may use Breo Ellipta as a long-term treatment method. Individuals who have asthma may benefit from this medication whether used on a short-term basis or long-term.

Warnings

Remember that Breo Ellipta is not a rescue medication. It may not work fast for treating asthma or asthma attacks. It will help if you talk to your health provider about daily medicines. Whether you are taking prescription, over-the-counter, herbal supplements, or vitamins, you must tell the same to your doctor. Breo Ellipta interacts with other drugs and may affect your body. Hence, your health provider must know about it.

Information on dosage

You must not start the use of Breo Ellipta if you are allergic to milk protein or vilanterol. Hence, it would help if you told your medical practitioner about the infection or illness you have had in the past few weeks. To ensure that the medicine is safe, you must notify your physician in case you have the following conditions:

Liver disease

Diabetes

Heart disease

Weak immune system

Cataracts

Thyroid disorder

Osteoporosis

Fluticasone may weaken the immune system and thereby exposing you to infection.

How will you use Breo Ellipta?

You may use the powder as prescribed by the doctor. Follow the directions on the prescription and go through the medication guide. Your medical practitioner may alter the dose depending upon your medical condition. Remember that the drug is not a rescue medicine; thus, you have to use it for the long term. You may have to seek medical attention in case the breathing problem persists. Get your Breo Ellipta coupon from online dispensaries. They will be helpful.

Guidelines to use the Device

Breo Ellipta comes in powder form and with an inhaler device preloaded. The device is easy to use and may be reloaded depending upon the dosage. You have to follow the instructions given with the inhaler device. Use the medication at the same time every day. If you overdose, you may have to run to the medical practitioner.

Whenever you are on medication, if you feel ill, stressed, or get an asthma attack, get in touch with your doctor before discontinuing the medicine says Chiang Rai Times. Remember that you cannot change the dosage because only the doctor can do it. On the other hand, if you miss out on a dose, you have to take it as fast as you remember it. Always clean the mouth after using the inhaler device because it helps prevent fungal infection or other such problems.