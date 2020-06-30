Effortless summer hair tips when you can't go to a salon

While many people are likely to head to the salon for their summer time, the coronavirus could have altered those seasonal plans.

But just because you can't get the classic warm-weather bob doesn't mean your winter locks have to get you down while you're on the beach from a safe social distance.

New York City-based hair stylist Kali Ferrara spoke to Fox News about the easiest and most stylish ways to manage your hair so it can get through the heat while looking great.

Embrace your natural texture

During the summer months, the heat style is probably the last on your to-do list. But according to Ferrara, you should remove it from your list entirely and go for a more natural look, while also washing "less and less rinse with conditioners to add moisture again" and keeping your locks shiny.

Protect from overexposure

We all know that the sun is not good for your skin as it causes premature aging and wrinkles, but it is also not the best friend for your hair.

To combat hair lightening or brass formation due to the sun's rays, Ferrara suggests wearing a hat to protect not only the head but also the face, or applying a "sunscreen for hair".

Aerosols "not only protect your hair and scalp from lightning, but also nourish your hair while lying on the beach," he said.

"If you don't have a protective sunscreen for your hair, a deep conditioner can do wonders at the beach or pool. I recommend that my clients put a deep conditioner on damp hair before going to the beach or pool, this way the heat of the sun helps the treatment penetrate, while protecting the hair from chlorine and salt water, it will provide a barrier between the hair and water to prevent minerals from sticking to the porous hair. "

When all else fails, try an up-do

"There have been so many great products on the market in the past few years, many boast of defying humidity or avoiding frizz, and some of them work quite well, but not much for 100 percent humidity in late August, Ferrara said.

"My choice for these summer months is a chic bow, be it low with a mid part or top knot."

To achieve her classic look, Ferrara says start with wet hair and straighten comb. Then put the hair together in a ponytail and twist it "until it twists", and then wrap and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic. Any moisture-loving flying fly can be tamed with hair spray or gel, he said.

