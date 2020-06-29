Egyptian dancer sentenced to prison for posting spicy TikToks

High-profile Egyptian dancer Sama el-Masry was sentenced to three years in prison on Saturday after prosecutors said she posted sexually suggestive videos for TikTok.

El-Masry, 42, was arrested in April and accused of inciting debauchery and committing "immorality" by sharing the content.

But the dancer has denied uploading the videos to the social media platform, and told authorities that the content was stolen from her phone and posted by someone else without her consent.

John Talaat, a member of parliament who called for legal action against el-Masry and other female TikTok users, told Reuters that the dancer and other influential women on social media were destroying family values ​​and traditions.

"There is a big difference between freedom and debauchery," said Talaat.

El-Masry said he would appeal the sentence.

Entessar el-Saeed, a women's rights lawyer in Cairo, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that only women are being targeted by Egypt's 2018 cybercrime law under which El-Masry was charged.

"Our conservative society is struggling with technological changes that have created a completely different environment and mindset," said El-Saeed.

