Egyptian women receive 2 years in prison for TikTok dance videos

CAIRO – An Egyptian court on Monday sentenced several young women to two years in prison for posting "indecent" dance videos on TikTok in a tense case that critics describe as a new crackdown on self-expression in conservative society.

The women were also fined nearly $ 19,000 each for "violating the values ​​and principles of the Egyptian family," inciting debauchery and promoting human trafficking, according to a statement from the prosecutor.

His lawyers pledged to appeal the ruling.

The prosecution's statement named just two of the defendants, the 20-year-old student Haneen Hossam and Mawada Eladhm, 22, and said the other three helped manage their social media accounts.