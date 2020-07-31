Eid al-Adha: what you need to know about one of the biggest festivals in Islam





He commemorates the story in the Koran of God that appears before Ibrahim, also known as Abraham, in a dream and orders him to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience.

Muslims believe that when Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son, God stopped his hand and gave him a sheep or ram instead of his son. A version of the story also appears in the Book of Genesis in the Old Testament and in the Torah.

To commemorate Ibrahim's trial of God, many Muslim families sacrifice an animal, often through their local butcher, and distribute the meat to the family, neighbors, and the poor.

Since the time of Eid al-Adha depends on the sighting of the new moon, Muslims in different countries sometimes celebrate it on different days, although most follow the example of Saudi Arabia, such as the site of Hajj.

This year, in Saudi Arabia, the United States, and many other countries, the festival begins on Friday and lasts four days. It is a time of celebration when families gather for meals, visit family and friends, and children receive money and new clothes. It is also a time when families visit the graves of their loved ones, pray in a congregation and donate to the poor. Eid Mubarak (pronounced EED muh-BAR-ack) and Eid Saeed are routine greetings used during the celebration to offer best wishes. What difference does the pandemic make? But this year, the coronavirus pandemic means that Eid will be very different for many Muslims. Several countries have imposed blocking measures that will restrict these meetings. This includes the UK, where current guidance states that people should not socialize indoors in groups of more than two homes or outdoors in groups of more than six people, or larger, provided the entire group is composed by people from only two households In the U.S., blocking rules vary by individual state. In New York, for example, where there is a gradual reopening, people are required to wear masks in public places and maintain six feet of social distance from others. However, groups of up to 50 people can meet. Meanwhile, in Chicago, anyone wanting to visit a relative in an area experiencing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, including Alabama, Florida, and Texas, will have to be quarantined for 14 days upon their return. In Louisiana, the state asks people to avoid groups of any size that do not allow for moderate social distancing. In the Middle East, closure measures in Iraq, Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia will also mean that some traditions and gatherings are restricted this year, and the festivities are likely to be smaller and more intimate. Eid al-Adha is the highlight of the Hajj pilgrimage, an annual event that has also been affected by the coronavirus. In normal years, an average of more than two million pilgrims attend Hajj, which is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. This year, social distancing rules mean that only around 1,000 pilgrims can attend from Saudi Arabia, while international visitors are not allowed. Striking photographs show the masked worshipers, who, according to authorities, have already gone through a rigorous quarantine and health assessment process, adhering to social estrangement as they bypass the Kaaba, the sacred structure in the center of the Great Mosque of La Mecca

