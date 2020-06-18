Einstein's central idea of ​​gravity has just passed an extreme, spinning test in deep space

Once again, physicists have confirmed one of Albert Einstein's central ideas about gravity, this time with the help of a flickering neutron star in space.

The new job makes an old idea even safer: that heavy and light objects fall at the same rate. Einstein was not the first person to realize this; There are controversial versions of Galileo Galilei that demonstrate the principle by throwing weights off the Tower of Pisa in the 16th century. And the suggestions of the idea appear in the work of the 12th century philosopher Abu & # 39; l-Barakāt al-Baghdādī. This concept eventually came to Isaac Newton's model of physics, and then to Einstein's theory of general relativity as the "strong equivalence principle" (SEP) of gravitational pull. This new experiment demonstrates the truth of SEP, using a falling neutron star, more precisely than ever.

SEP seems to be true for a long time. You may have seen this video of Apollo astronauts throwing a pen and hammer into the void of the moon, showing that they fall at the same rate in lunar gravity.

But small tests in the relatively weak gravitational fields of Earth, the moon, or the sun don't really test the SEP, according to Sharon Morsink, an astrophysicist at the University of Alberta in Canada, who was not involved in the new study.

"On some level, most physicists believe that Einstein's theory of gravity, called general relativity, is correct. However, that belief is primarily based on observations of phenomena taking place in regions of space with weak gravity, whereas Einstein's theory of gravity is intended to explain phenomena that occur near really strong gravitational fields, "Morsink told Live Science. "Neutron stars and black holes are the objects that have the strongest known gravitational fields, so any gravity tests involving these objects really prove the heart of Einstein's theory of gravity."

Neutron stars are the collapsed nuclei of dead stars. Super dense, but not dense enough to form black holes, they can accumulate masses greater than that of our sun on rotating spheres only a few miles wide.

The researchers focused on a type of neutron star called the pulsar, which from Earth's perspective appears to flicker as it rotates. That flicker is the result of a bright spot on the star's surface spinning in and out of view, 366 times per second. This twist is regular enough to pass the time.

Related: 8 Ways To See Einstein's Theory Of Relativity In Real Life

This pulsar, known as J0337 + 1715, is special even among pulsars: it is enclosed in a narrow binary orbit with a white dwarf star. The two stars orbit each other while surrounding a third star, also a white dwarf, just as Earth and the moon do the same as they surround the sun.

(Researchers have already shown that SEP is true for orbits like this in our solar system: the sun's gravity exactly affects Earth and the Moon, the measurements suggest.)

The precise timing of J0337 + 1715, combined with its relationship to those two gravity fields created by the two white dwarf stars, offers astronomers a unique opportunity to test the principle.

The pulsar is much heavier than the other two stars in the system. But the pulsar still falls a little towards each of them as they fall towards the larger mass of the pulsar. (The same goes for you and the Earth. When you jump, you fall towards the planet very quickly. But the planet also falls towards you, very slowly, due to your own low gravity, but at exactly the same rate as a pen or hammer. They would if you ignore air resistance.) And because J0337 + 1715 is such an accurate timekeeper, astronomers on Earth can track how the gravitational fields of the two stars affect the pulsar's period.

To do so, astronomers carefully timed the arrival of light from J0337 + 1715 using large radio telescopes, in particular the Radio Nançay Observatory in France. As the star moved around each of its neighbors, one in a small, fast orbit and one in a longer, slower orbit, the pulsar approached and moved away from Earth. As the neutron star moved farther from Earth, the light from its pulses had to travel longer distances to reach the telescope. So, to a small degree, the spaces between the pulses seemed to lengthen.

When the pulsar turned toward Earth, the spaces between the pulses shortened. That allowed physicists to build a robust model of the neutron star's motion through space, precisely explaining how it interacted with its neighbors' gravity fields. Their work was based on a technique used in a previous article, published in the journal Nature in 2018, to study the same system.

The new article, published online June 10 in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, showed that the objects in this system behaved as Einstein's theory predicts, or at least did not differ from Einstein's predictions by more than 1.8 parts. per million. That is the absolute limit of the accuracy of data analysis from your telescope. They reported 95% confidence in their findings.

Morsink, who uses X-ray data to study the mass, width, and surface patterns of neutron stars, said this confirmation is not surprising, but it is important to his research.

"In that work, we must assume that Einstein's theory of gravity is correct, as the data analysis is already very complex," Morsink told Live Science in an email. "So testing Einstein's gravity using neutron stars really makes me feel better about our assumption that Einstein's theory describes the gravity of a neutron star correctly!"

Without understanding the SEP, Einstein could never have developed his ideas of relativity. In a vision he described as "the luckiest thought of my life," he acknowledged that objects in free fall do not feel gravitational fields pulling on them.

(This is why astronauts in orbit around Earth float. In constant freefall, they don't experience the gravitational field that keeps them in orbit. Without windows, they wouldn't know that Earth was there at all.)

Most of Einstein's key ideas about the universe begin with the universality of free fall. So, in this way, the cornerstone of general relativity has become much stronger.

Originally published in Live Science.