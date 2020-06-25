Eiza González apologizes for the past use of black face in soap opera, yellow face

Eiza González has issued an apology.

In the last days images of the 30-year-old black-faced actress has been circulating on social media.

The photo is reportedly from his days in the Spanish-language soap opera "Lola, Once Upon a Time" (translated into "Lola, Once Upon a Time") from the early 2000s.

ACTRESS JENNY SLATE WITHDRAWS FROM VOCATING THE BIRACIAL CHARACTER IN NETFLIX'S "BIG MOUTH"

The actress made a statement to Page Six in response to the scandal.

"I am very sorry and ashamed to have worn the black face makeup shown in the circulating images," he said. "As a 15-year-old girl actress in my first job on a Mexican soap opera, I was pressured against my will, and with no bargaining power, I couldn't advocate for myself in the situation."

She added: "I wish I had the voice and knowledge that I have now."

HULU TIRA EPISODES & # 39; SCRUBS & # 39; WHICH CONTAIN BLACKFACE

Photos of González dressed as a geisha are also circulating on the Internet, after having altered the color of her skin to resemble that of a Japanese woman in the profession, also known as a yellow face.

González also addressed the yellow-faced photos in his statement.

“The other image in question is from a trip I made to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress in their traditional clothes and makeup, "said the" Baby Driver "star." It looks like an appreciation of their culture, yet I understand that out of context, this requires dialogue. on contemporary cultural appropriation. "

González, a Mexican immigrant, said that she "faced racism and ignorance" throughout her life and that "she would never intentionally participate in anything (to) … cause harm or anguish to another person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to defend others," he concluded. "And again I deeply apologize for hurting someone."