Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya: skater dies at 20

"The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's death," ISU President Jan Dijkema said in a statement on the organization's website. "She was a talented skater and the figure skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and teammates and we regret this tragic loss."
Alexandrovskaya teamed up with Harley Windsor of Australia in 2016.
Windsor posted a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote: "Words cannot describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to the core from Katia's sad and sudden passing. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I will never forget and I will always stay close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest in peace Katia ".
The couple represented Australia in an international competition, winning the junior world title in 2017, says the ISU.
"They went on to make history as the first Australian skaters to win an ISU Championship title," says the ISU. The pair won the ISU Junior Grand Prix Final title in 2017 and competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
They announced the end of their skating career as a couple in early 2020.
"Due to health issues, Katia and I cannot continue," Windsor wrote on Instagram in February. "I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia the best for the future and a speedy recovery."