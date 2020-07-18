Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya: skater dies at 20

"The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's death," ISU President Jan Dijkema said in a statement on the organization's website. "She was a talented skater and the figure skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and teammates and we regret this tragic loss."

Alexandrovskaya teamed up with Harley Windsor of Australia in 2016.

Windsor posted a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote: "Words cannot describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to the core from Katia's sad and sudden passing. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I will never forget and I will always stay close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest in peace Katia ".