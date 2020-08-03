El Paso shooting: Hugs helped victims cope. A sign of affection could now put their lives at risk.

His slow recovery was marked by frustration and dreams of returning to his home in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico, since he was hit by an assault rifle bullet, damaging his stomach, intestines and a renal artery. In late February, doctors gave the laundry appliance repairman the opportunity to take the four-hour return trip he and his family prayed for during those long months in a Texas hospital.

But within a few days of his return, he had a relapse and has been confined to a hospital room since then, as the coronavirus pandemic threatens his recovery.

"It is devastating. We returned home hoping to regain our lives," said De Alba Montes's wife, Oliva Rodríguez Mariscal, who spends hours at her husband's bed wearing a face mask. Her daughter, she says, is not allowed in the hospital and only sees her father on video calls.

As Monday marks the first anniversary since a gunman opened fire at a busy Walmart store, killing 23 people and leaving 23 others wounded, there will be no crowds gathering to commemorate or strangers joining weapons to honor the deceased.

The pandemic has reshaped almost every aspect of everyday life, and the grim anniversary of one of the country's deadliest shootings and the deadliest attack on Latinos in modern United States history is no exception.

When EP Fusion football coach Guillermo "Memo" Garcia, the latest victim killed in the mass shooting, died after months of fighting for his life in a hospital, only 10 people were allowed into the funeral home at the time. A prayer vigil was held.

Tito Anchondo, whose brother and sister-in-law died protecting their baby, said he paused in the production of a documentary honoring the victims of the pandemic. A public opening has been put on hold for an exhibition showing objects from the sprawling makeshift monument that formed behind Walmart.

The family of Arturo Benavides, an army veteran and retired bus driver who died in the shooting, were asked to only invite 10 people to a dedication ceremony for a renowned bus transfer center to honor him. Her niece, Melissa Tinajero, said family members considered taking turns visiting the site for the Aug. 1 event.

On the eve of the first anniversary, families of victims, survivors, and officials attended a memorial ceremony in Ascarate Park, where a permanent memorial garden will be built. They stayed socially aloof and wore masks as advocates of group crime victims in purple shirts held photos of the 23 people who died in the shooting.

El Pasoans are ready to drive or hike a trail of lanterns, small paper lanterns, on Monday in Ascarate Park, or turn on their own lanterns on their front porch. Others will see virtual memorial services.

Texas has been battling major Covid-19 outbreaks in recent months. Many hospitals in South Texas are overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients, and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to more than 418,000, putting the state at a higher count than New York, once it was the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

In El Paso, more than 14,200 people tested positive for the virus, and 266 deaths have been linked to Covid-19, local health officials say.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said the pandemic is the third major crisis the city has faced in recent years, but he believes it will eventually pass. Last year, shelters rushed to house thousands of migrants released by federal officials during a wave of asylum seekers, and within months, the shooting shook the city.

The pandemic, says the mayor, has limited the city's ability to honor victims and has hindered the healing of this binational community. It is preventing many families of survivors and victims living across the United States-Mexico border from entering the country due to coronavirus travel restrictions and forcing many others to stop one of the fundamental ways they interact with each other. .

"Our standard greeting is a hug (hug). We are hugging and kissing and that is who we are," Margo told CNN. "This pandemic says you can't do that and it's complicating who we are, our normal nature and culture."

Almost a year had passed since 38-year-old Adria Gonzalez yelled and wore her pink hat to signal an exit for those inside the Walmart store when she met a man who helped her get out safely.

He looked at me and there was peace in his eyes. He told me & # 39; I was one of the angels of God ", remembers González.

The meeting took place in a park in El Paso with González, her mother who had been with her during the shooting, and the man with facial masks. They kept their distance, following social distancing guidelines, while they remembered the minutes of terror that marked their lives.

But Gonzalez says she couldn't help but bend over and hug the man, even when her mother jumped up to warn them about Covid-19.

"A sacred emotion overcame us and we hugged each other strong, strong but with our masks," González told CNN. "It was something I had to do."

The pandemic has interrupted the healing process, according to an expert

For many people, healing from the lasting trauma of the mass shooting may be even more difficult due to the pandemic, experts say.

It has disrupted the normal healing process because it involves social support, engaging with others and getting back into the routine, all of which have become virtually impossible as you walk away and socially isolate yourself, said Farris Tuma, head of the traumatic stress research program at the National Institute. mental health.

"The pandemic itself includes many of the same experiences and risk factors … as any other trauma or disaster emergency in terms of how it can affect people's lives," said Tuma.

Some of those factors are death, financial hardship, and just worry and fear of getting sick with the virus, he said.

In the two weeks after the Walmart shooting, a crisis hotline led by the Emergence Health Network, the city's largest mental health provider, doubled the daily number of calls it received.

Kristen Daugherty, CEO of EHN, says some callers initially questioned why El Paso and specifically the Hispanic community were targeted, while others felt guilty that they changed their plans to go to Walmart that morning and changed their plans in the last minute.

Later, the call receivers were found trying to ease people's fear.

"People called and said," I am a Hispanic person, I am afraid to go to the store and the children were afraid to go back to school, "he said.

Currently, the "general crisis hotline and crisis services are almost at the same level of services" provided after the shooting, the agency says.

"I think it changed the way people saw the need to take care of themselves from a mental health perspective, even if it was just talking to someone to monitor someone," said Daugherty.

He claims that some 120 people affected by the Walmart shooting are still accessing counseling services, and many others have sought help since the pandemic began.

"It hurts us all," says the mayor

A year has passed since the massacre and the accused shooter awaits trial in local and federal cases.

Patrick Crusius, a 22-year-old from Allen, Texas, faces 90 federal crimes, including hate crimes, and nearly a dozen statewide capital murders, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said he drove to El Paso with the sole intention of killing immigrants and Mexicans in the border city of West Texas.

"It hurts us all. We were attacked for who we are by a white supremacist … an evil white supremacist 700 miles away," said Margo, the city's mayor, adding that the gunman "would never have come from our region It's not what we are. It's not what it's about. "

Last month, Crusius' attorneys said he was in a psychotic state when he was detained minutes after the shooting and suffers from mental disabilities. They revealed mental health conditions in a motion asking for more time to investigate "red flag mitigation issues" as prosecutors decide whether to seek the death penalty.

A state conference in the federal case has been scheduled for October.

A year after De Alba Montes, his wife, and their 10-year-old daughter stopped at Walmart to buy supplies for back to school before breakfast and were injured in the massacre, there is no clear end in sight of his hospital stay.

Some days he is overwhelmed with sadness and desperate to return home, other days he welcomes his wife in a good mood and tells her in Spanish "after a while we will get out of this, you will see that everything will happen".

His nightmare will pass, he tells his wife, because his faith is stronger despite setbacks.

"God is the only one who can help us overcome this, God will provide the miracle of letting us leave the hospital healthy," said his wife Rodríguez Mariscal.