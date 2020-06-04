Elden Ring Might Be Facing A Trademark Issue

Bandai Namco finally gets an Elden Ring trademark after being rejected earlier, either due to an application error or a trademark dispute.

Since the software is facing problems with the Elden Ring trademark, according to a recent report. Elden Ring is a game developed by From Software in association with popular novelist George R.R. Martin, the man behind A song of ice and fire and game of Thrones.

Fans of the Soulsborne genre have been anxiously waiting to see more of Elden Ring after its reveal at E3 2020. It was hinted that the game will take a similar but different approach to Soulsborne's generic titles, and is something to be expected from From Software considering past trends. For example, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice He shared a number of core mechanisms of the Soulsborne franchise, but its difficulty was lessened to appeal to a broader audience. It was previously reported that From Software may be looking to adjust the difficulty level of Elden Ring also, showing that the developer is still iterating on its core premise.

Bandai Namco's passive marketing reason for Elden Ring is now linked to a trademark issue. According to a report on Reappear firstBandai Namco was unable to obtain a trademark for Elden Ring as the initial application was rejected. "either because of a trademark dispute or some bug in the appBandai Namco resubmitted the application and this time the trademark was published on April 14 according to the USPTO website. Trademarks generally have a 30-day time period after filing during which any party can file a complaint against the trademark, that period has ended, so the trademark registration procedure has been completed.

While From Software hasn't announced a release date yet, Bandai Namco is reported to be releasing Elden Ring this year. If From Software really plans to do so, it would need to file the statement that would allow them to market the trademark. If you don't file it within a six-month period, the company would need to extend it or the trademark will be voided.

The industry is currently in a state of confusion, with many studies even closed due to the challenges they are facing lately. Elden Ring It was previously speculated for a summer release, but the current situation has led to a third-quarter 2020 release reportedly. While the Soulsborne genre has a fairly loyal fan base, From Software has been trying to appeal to a broader audience lately, and releasing along with another great title could greatly harm them. With a busy second half of the year for gaming, it remains to be seen how much Elden Ring It can generate excitement after a long period of time out of focus.

Source: Respawn First / USPTO

