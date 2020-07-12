Election 2020: Historians probably rank Trump as one of the worst presidents







The average poll similarly shows that Trump's approval rating is around 40%, while his disapproval rate is above 55%.

What is the point: Trump's approval rating is not improving. In polls, he continues to lose to former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits. Trump could win a second term, but there is no clear way to do it.

If Trump loses in November, he doesn't just have to worry about losing to Biden. Trump must be concerned that history books will likely denigrate him as a below-average president, if not one of the worst.

While I have my issues with historical ratings of presidents as an exercise (for example, raters tend to be much more liberal than the general population), they are a good guide to understanding how history remembers presidents. Presidents seen at the top of the charts (George Washington and Abraham Lincoln historically) or near the top (Ronald Reagan) tend to be fondly regarded. Meanwhile, those at or near the bottom of the list (like James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson) are generally considered failures as president.