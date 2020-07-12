Election 2020: Historians probably rank Trump as one of the worst presidents

The average poll similarly shows that Trump's approval rating is around 40%, while his disapproval rate is above 55%.
What is the point: Trump's approval rating is not improving. In polls, he continues to lose to former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits. Trump could win a second term, but there is no clear way to do it.
If Trump loses in November, he doesn't just have to worry about losing to Biden. Trump must be concerned that history books will likely denigrate him as a below-average president, if not one of the worst.
While I have my issues with historical ratings of presidents as an exercise (for example, raters tend to be much more liberal than the general population), they are a good guide to understanding how history remembers presidents. Presidents seen at the top of the charts (George Washington and Abraham Lincoln historically) or near the top (Ronald Reagan) tend to be fondly regarded. Meanwhile, those at or near the bottom of the list (like James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson) are generally considered failures as president.
The most important factor that separates those who highly qualify and those who do not is whether they earn a second term in office. Take a look at an average ranking of experts in the 2018 American Political Science Association survey and the 2018 Siena College survey.
The average ranking of presidents who win a second term is 14. That is well above the average given that we have had 44 presidents. Neither ranked below 32 (George W. Bush). The best was first place overall (Washington).
The average of presidents who did not win a second term is 30. That is well below average. None of the presidents who did not have a second term ranked higher than 13 (John Kennedy, who was assassinated). The worst was the last overall (Buchanan).
On this basis alone, you would think that Trump would likely drop below average if he lost in November. We wouldn't know exactly where it would land, but it would be a good bet that it didn't end in the top half.
I bet Trump would drop even lower given that historians already have it. The APSA and Siena poll averages put Trump 43rd, ultimately linking him to Buchanan.
At the time the APSA poll was released, I asked for caution as it was a poll conducted early in the Trump presidency. Now we also have the Siena survey. Additionally, more voters said Trump was the worst president since World War II in a 2018 Quinnipiac University poll. (Few ranked him best, which is very different from a similar poll conducted during the second term of office. Obama).
Importantly, these early rankings generally predict subsequent rankings in a retrospective look at presidents since Franklin Roosevelt (the first modern presidential ranking was completed three years after his last term).
Since 1948, a president's final historian ranking during his time in office (or his first time after leaving office) has differed from his current ranking by just four positions. The average difference has been only two points. Presidents who tend to improve the most (like Dwight Eisenhower) are the ones who get that second term.
Now, obviously, there is some chance that Trump may be ranked higher than at the end of 2018. I tend to doubt it though, because his position in the public is no better now than before.
In all, historians at the end of his first term will likely see Trump quite negatively. His only real chance of seeing an improvement is to win that second term, which seems to be less and less likely.