Election 2020: the partisan abyss over & # 39; systemic racism & # 39; is in full display

Democrats of all races, by contrast, are much more likely to say that discrimination against African-Americans, even in their interactions with the police, remains a structural feature of American society.

That divergence has great implications for both politics and politics. In policy terms, it helps explain why the Trump Justice Department, in launching an investigation into the specific circumstances of Floyd's death, has shelved former President Barack Obama's efforts to examine systematic bias in police departments. of the city through the so-called investigations of patterns and practices.

Appearing on CBS '"Face the Nation" Sunday, Attorney General William Barr rejected an investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department and argued that while individual "bad cops" remain a problem in forces across the country, "I don't think the law enforcement system is systematically racist."

Politically, a greater focus on police behavior and racial inequalities in general could force Trump to squeeze higher margins and the participation of white voters more skeptical that racism is still a widespread problem, to compensate for what could be a new Decline in November among groups across all races that consider bias to be a permanent plague in American life. In this way, this latest crisis could compel Trump to further double the underlying political gamble he is imposing on the Republican Party: squeezing higher margins from smaller and smaller groups at the price of alienating groups in growing society.

Brian Schaffner, a political scientist at Tufts University who has conducted some of the core research into the role of racist and sexist attitudes in the 2016 vote, says the prospect leaves Trump navigating a very thin path. Comparing 2018 election results to 2016, their research found that Republican House candidates lost more ground among voters who agree that racism and sexism remain problems than they won. among those who do not.

"In 2018, Republican House candidates paid a fairly significant penalty for being tied to their racist and sexist views," says Schaffner. Trump faces the same risk in November, he believes.

The partisan opinion gap emerges and widens

American public opinion on race is complex and contradictory, and, particularly among whites, has not moved in a straight line. But the general pattern is that, for decades, most Americans, especially whites, concluded, despite evidence to the contrary, that the civil rights revolution of the 1960s eliminated racial discrimination and created a situation in which African Americans had the same opportunities as whites.

In Gallup polls, the proportion of Americans who said blacks had the same chance as whites in their community to be hired for a job increased from 43% in 1963 to 67% in 1978; among whites, the number increased from 46% to 73% during that period. Over the next 30 years, the proportion of Americans who said blacks had the same opportunities as whites moved slightly higher in Gallup's polls, reaching nearly four-fifths overall (and just over four-fifths among whites. ) in 2009 after the election of Barack Obama as the first African American President

The venerable General Social Survey conducted by the University of Chicago National Opinion Research Center followed similar trends. He found that the proportion of whites who said discrimination primarily explained that economic gaps between whites and blacks fell from about two-fifths in the late 1970s to 32% or less from 2006 to 2014, according to the results provided by Tom W. Smith, who runs the General Social Survey.

But starting with Obama's second term and continuing under Trump, Gallup, NORC and Pew Research Center polls show a general increase in concern about racial discrimination. Gallup found that the proportion of Americans who say blacks have the same job opportunities as whites fell from about four-fifths in 2009 to three-fifths in 2018.

In a 2019 Pew poll, the proportion of all Americans who said blacks are treated less fairly in encounters with the police and the criminal justice system reached about two-thirds. During Obama's second term, Gallup found that only one-third to two-fifths of Americans agreed with those propositions.

Part of this movement was fueled by a growing conviction among African Americans that they faced discrimination without relief. But whites also showed substantial movement on these questions. In the General Social Survey, the proportion of whites who say discrimination primarily explains the differences between whites and blacks increased from its lowest point from 27% in 2004 to 40% in 2018. The Pew survey in 2019 found that three-fifths of whites now believe that both police officers and the criminal justice system treat African Americans less fairly.

The partisan numbers on these individual questions vary somewhat, but Pew and other studies have found that the general move this decade toward increased concern about racial inequalities among whites has been driven almost entirely by Democrats, with very few changes among republicans.

The result of these divergent trends is, as on many other issues, an expansion of what I call the trench between the blue and red coalitions.

"We have had this partisan classification along the lines of race for a long time … but what is happening today is unprecedented," says Ashley Jardina, a political scientist at Duke University and author of the 2019 book "White Political Identity. " "What we are really seeing in recent years is this rather dramatic separation of the parts."

In the 2019 Pew study, less than half of white Republicans than white Democrats said blacks are unfairly treated by the police or criminal justice system, and the partisan gap was even greater in hiring and ability to access credit. Four-fifths of white Republicans said that people who see discrimination where it doesn't exist is a bigger problem than people who don't see it where it does; Four-fifths of the White Democrats took the opposite position. Among all Republicans, more than doubled said that lack of motivation, rather than racial discrimination, was a "primary reason" why more African Americans do not get ahead; Democrats split more than 3 to 1 in reverse.

PRRI surveys highlight a similar separation. In 2019, your survey found that 68% of Americans who approve of Trump say discrimination against whites is as big a problem as discrimination against minorities; Three-quarters of those who disapproved of Trump rejected that view. In 2018 polls, the PRRI also found that nearly four-fifths of pro-Trump people said the black man police killings were isolated incidents; Nearly three-quarters of those unfavorable to Trump said they are part of a larger pattern. In these two questions, white evangelical Christians, the nucleus of the modern Republican coalition, were especially likely to deny the existence of systemic racism against blacks.

From a broader perspective, the General Social Survey found in the late 1970s that Democrats were 8 percentage points more likely than Republicans to attribute racial disparities to discrimination; by 2018, the gap had reached 36 points.

View forms of civil rights policy

The few national polls conducted since Floyd's death offer some clues that Republican attitudes may be changing. But most of all they capture the durability of the trench between the parts. In CBS and Monmouth University polls last week, only about a quarter of Republicans, compared to more than four-fifths of Democrats, said the police were more likely to use excessive force against blacks. . In a national NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll, three-fifths of Republicans rated the riots in the protests, while more than four-fifths of Democrats and about two-thirds of independents described them as protests.

Conservative voices have quickly rejected the idea that Floyd's death highlights systematic bias in the nation at large or even in surveillance. The president and chairman of the conservative Claremont Institute last week issued a statement stating flatly: "The pretext for all this national unrest is that the United States is a racist country. That is not true … The reckless accusation that the American police is "Systematically racist & # 39; is not true either." Many Americans, they continued, believe "this lie" only because "it has been preached by our universities and the media as the Gospel for a generation."

Peter Kirsanow, a Republican with the United States Independent Civil Rights Commission, also wrote last week that "the riots are the result of the narrative that the killings of Floyd and (Ahmaud) Arbery are the latest of the growing examples of Innocent blacks who were shot disproportionately by white police and attacked by racist white civilians … The narrative is false. "

Barr, on CBS on Sunday, also dismissed the idea that Floyd's death revealed deeper problems. "All organizations have people who engage in misconduct, and sometimes you have to be careful when you blame it on the entire organization and when you really are a roving member who is not following the rules," he said. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf echoed that claim on ABC on Sunday.

These common views among conservatives are not just rhetorical or political arguments; They have also shaped the Trump administration's response to civil rights enforcement. While Trump has ordered the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate Floyd's death, he filed the most systematic pattern and practiced police misconduct investigations that the Obama administration used to reach judicial consent decrees that required structural changes in a dozen from police departments across the country. (Barr said Sunday that such an investigation was not necessary in Minneapolis.)

That contrast reflects the underlying belief between Trump and many Republicans that "the problem is not the police; the problem is 'rotten apples'," says Ed Chung, a former prosecutor with the civil rights division of the Justice Department who is now a criminal vice president. Justice reform at the Liberal Center for American Progress. "They will go after the bad apples and they think that will solve the problems. But this is a systemic problem … You can't just look at the bad apples, you have to look at the systems."

Civil rights groups point to the same criticism in the Trump administration's withdrawal of far-reaching civil rights investigations on issues from fair housing to voting rights and the way minority students are treated at school.

Trump's reelection chances could be affected

Schaffner, the political scientist, says there is "a lot to unpack" to understand why many whites, mainly but not entirely in the Republican Party, reject the idea that discrimination is an ongoing problem.

"On the one hand, it is awkward to confront the facts of the white privilege when you are benefiting from that privilege," he said in an email. "And for whites who are also struggling financially, there is a call for political rhetoric that blames the lives of liberals who design policies to help racial and ethnic minorities."

Trump has relentlessly stoked those sentiments throughout his presidency. And while he has expressed concern about Floyd's death, he, like Barr, has not attributed it to any systemic bias in society (or even surveillance). That has been in stark contrast to Joe Biden's alleged calls for Democratic presidential action against "the deep open wound of systemic racism," as he expressed it in a speech to the Texas Democratic Party on Saturday.

In any case, Trump's comments on Floyd have been almost entirely overshadowed by his militant response to the protests themselves, as he declared himself "his president of law and order," urged governors and Mayors take tougher measures and deploy massive federal forces against protesters on the streets of Washington.

Trump's call for law and order and appeals to " the silent majority "echoes President Richard Nixon's rhetoric during the disorder and domestic violence that convulsed the 1968 presidential campaign, especially the racial unrest that followed the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. (Nixon was more nuanced than Trump, also called for racial healing and fly to Atlanta for the king's funeral).

If the violence accompanying some of the protests, which has already been subsiding, continues long enough, it could scare some older, suburban white voters who have pulled out of Trump, some political analysts believe.

"One thing we do know is that white Americans in the suburbs have not historically sympathized with these long-term protests. They do not sympathize with the riots. They do not sympathize with violence," Jardina said. "Then it could work in Trump's favor."

But polls so far have shown that suburban and urban views on the riots have largely converged, and in a very different place from the outlook in rural areas where Trump is strongest. The PBS / NPR / Marist poll released last week found that suburban and urban voters largely agreed that the police do not treat blacks equally, that the protests were mostly legitimate protests and, by overwhelming margins, that Trump has inflamed instead of easing tensions. In each case, rural voters took much more conservative positions.

Matt McDermott, a Democratic pollster, said such results capture the paradox in Trump's calls for law and order: his words and actions have been so confrontational that they are "leading people to conclude that the Republican president is increasing the threat of violence to themselves and their citizens. " community. "Trump's uniquely belligerent stance, McDermott says, is fraying the Republican Party's traditional advantage among suburbanites of keeping their communities safe.

One Republican pollster I spoke to, who asked not to be identified while discussing the party's prospects for 2020, agreed that Trump's response to the protests would likely further erode his already tenuous position among white, college-educated suburbanites, especially women. That will require, according to the pollster, to generate even higher margins and greater participation from non-university whites, especially those outside of metropolitan areas.

That's not impossible: Non-college whites represent roughly half or more of the eligible voters who did not participate in 2016 in key battlefield states across the Midwest, including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. But Schaffner and others say Trump's effort to mobilize more whites who rule out prejudice could cost him at least as many votes among whites who see discrimination as an ongoing problem, not to mention its potential impact on activating black participation.

"It is impossible to say for sure," Schaffner. "But it seems to me that there aren't many more votes for Trump to win by emphasizing racist appeals."

While abruptly demanding tougher crackdowns on the streets, Trump seems determined to test that proposal.