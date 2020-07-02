Elections in the United States: Donald Trump elevates conspiracy theories and the candidates who accept them

Under his leadership, the Republican Party is now openly embracing candidates of the same type, increasing the chance that those ideas will reach the halls of Congress.

The latest example of the surreal turn Trump has sparked in his party is the main upset in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, where Lauren Boebert, a right-wing challenger who was sympathetic to the pro-Trump deep-state conspiracy known as QAnon, without charges for five terms Congressman Scott Tipton.

All three candidates sympathized or actively supported QAnon, a theory that there is a high-level government official known as "Q" who leaves clues on the Internet about a "deep state" conspiracy. Those who embrace the theory believe that previous presidents before Trump were part of a criminal enterprise, and Trump is the emissary allied with the military who will eliminate that corruption. Trump elevated QAnon in a series of retweets in late 2019, as reported by Will Sommer of the Daily Beast in his lengthy report on the move.

In any other political universe, it would have been inconceivable for the candidates defending those views to rise to the top of the Republican field in their respective states. But Trump has started conversations that used to happen in the dark recesses of the Internet from the shadows, drawing attention to them in his tweets to his more than 82 million followers.

It is not just the political candidates with conspiracy ties whose political fortune is increasing. In recent years, while exploring the backgrounds of current and potential members of the Trump team, CNN's KFile team uncovered connections or claims of marginal conspiracy theories among more than a dozen Trump nominees, nominees, or advisers.

The latter is Trump's candidate to be undersecretary of defense for policy at the Defense Department, retired brig from the military. General Anthony Tata. CNN's KFile discovered how Tata promoted theories that the former CIA director John Brennan wanted to oust Trump from office, pushing a false theory that Brennan sent a coded tweet to order Trump's assassination in 2018.

Driving marginal theories to the center of the campaign

Trump long ago realized that defending conspiracy theories was a quick and easy way to generate publicity, and he often got into racially divisive debates to maximize the attention he would draw. He has embraced so many wacky theories that there are almost too many to count.

He led the "birther" crusade questioning the birth of Barack Obama in Hawaii. He falsely claimed in 2012 that climate change was a hoax created by the Chinese "so that American manufacturing is not competitive."

As president, he has entertained and standardized a wide range of Oval Office conspiracy theories. Chief among them: His unfounded claim that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 elections, along with many others who cast doubt on the work of law enforcement officials in their own administration. In a threat to the November elections, which will unfold amid a pandemic, he has incorrectly said that voting by mail is "corrupt" and "dangerous".

Perhaps his most embarrassing interlude as president with an Internet rumor was when he said that injecting or ingesting disinfectant could eliminate the coronavirus. That sparked a fight by public health officials who ran to warn the public about the dangers of ingesting chlorine or disinfectant. (And still, poison control centers saw an increase in calls from Americans asking about the technique Trump described.)

He also exerted conspiracy theories against his political opponents. During the 2016 campaign, he tried to spark rumors that there was something wrong with Hillary Clinton's health; That maneuver occurred largely in the background and in internet chat rooms.

This year, the president and his campaign have put questions about alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden's mental acuity at the center of his effort, suggesting there is something wrong with the former vice president. And this time, the Republican National Committee is actively promoting Trump's theory.

On Wednesday, the campaign's rapid response director sent an email to reporters with the subject "Joe Biden's cognitive decline in the eyes of the United States," listing the times the former vice president had made a mistake in the bell.

Biden ended his press conference on Tuesday by answering a question about whether he was tested for cognitive decline: "I can't wait to compare my cognitive ability with the cognitive ability of the man I'm dealing with."

The next day, Trump tweeted an unfounded claim, simultaneously questioning the ethics of both the press corps and the former vice president, that Biden received questions in advance at his "so-called press conference" and then "read the responses from a teleprompter."

"That means they gave you the questions, just like Crooked Hillary. I've never seen this before!" Trump tweeted without citing any evidence.

Democrats ignore Trump's tactics at their own risk

If Trump has proven one thing over the years, it is that he is incredibly adept at driving fringe theories into the national conversation. The strategists of some of their political opponents, including Obama and Clinton, initially tried to ignore them, theorizing that recognizing them would only give them more oxygen.

But his success in driving the "birther" movement into major news is a warning to his opponents, including Biden, who has so far only tried to crush Trump's taunts about his mental ability.

In an April 2011 letter to the New York Times, Trump posited that there was a "very large segment of our society that believes that Barack Obama was, in fact, not born in the United States," but in Kenya.

Trump and others were so effective in bringing the theory into the mainstream that the Obama team finally released the president's long-form birth certificate later that month. And Obama took the extraordinary step of explaining why he was releasing the birth certificate during an appearance in the White House meeting room in late April 2011.

"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this," said the former president, noting that all the media outlets that investigated his birth "confirm that I was, in fact, born in Hawaii on August 4, 1961, at Kapiolani Hospital." – And yet the story "continues," he said.

Obama warned that obsession distracts from the many more serious problems facing the nation and the ability of leaders to "solve these problems."

"We can't do it if we're distracted. We can't do it if we spend time vilifying each other. We can't do it if we just make things up and pretend the facts are not facts. We won't be able to solve our problems if we get distracted by the shows and the carnival thieves, "Obama said at that appearance.

Now the carnival barker Obama was presumably referring to is the President of the United States. And Obama's words serve as a foreboding warning to Biden and Trump's other opponents about the dangers of allowing Trump's conspiracy theories to become infected, as his conspiracy-driven acolytes rise to positions of power every higher and higher within his Republican Party.