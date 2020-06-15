Elections in the USA USA 2020 week ahead: a moment of & # 39; panic button & # 39; for Senate Republicans

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he wishes he had chosen his running mate by August 1, which is not that long now!

(Here's my last look at the 10 women most likely to end up as Biden's pick.)

Biden himself has pulled back a bit from his former armchair quarterback who was under consideration and who, well, no.

While he sometimes praises the most-mentioned candidates, and his campaign has conducted virtual fundraisers with politicians like New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the former vice president tends to resist many political downsides these days.

Which means things are getting more serious.

4. How do Democrats dance around & # 39; Defund the Police? & # 39 ;:

What Democrats in Congress want to spend this week talking about is the package of legislation they tabled last week with the goal of reforming the police, from banning bottlenecks to building a national database of police misconduct.

For the second week in a row, they may have to contend with continued calls from some Black Lives Matter activists to completely underfund the police and reallocate those funds to support underserved communities.

Which is an enormously charged position, politically speaking. An ABC News-Ipsos poll released on Friday showed that two-thirds of Americans oppose firing the police. But nearly 6 in 10 (57%) of black Americans support that measure, and reallocate that money to more community programs.

Trying to go beyond the "evict the police" debate, House Speaker Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking African-American official in Congress, said this on CNN on Sunday:

"No one is going to underfund the police. We can restructure the police forces. Restructure, reimagine the police. That is what we are going to do. The fact is that the police have a role to play."

Which is, politically speaking, the right place to be. Many people support law enforcement reform. Much less return they fully pay it.

The question to Democrats in Congress is whether Clyburn's stated position on Sunday is enough for the most activist wing of his party.

3. Trump and the ramp:

Twitter went crazy, suggesting Trump looked old and frail. Which is, of course, what Twitter does.

But then Trump decided to dramatically amplify the profile of the moment and make sure it became a MUCH bigger story.

"The ramp I descended after my West Point graduation speech was very long and steep, had no handrails, and, most importantly, was very slippery." Trump tweeted Saturday night . "The last thing I was going to do was 'fall in love' for the Fake News to have fun. At the final ten feet I ran onto level ground. Moment!"

It's hard to overestimate the miscalculation here by Trump. Without his tweet, the video of him walking down the ramp is perhaps a minor Sunday story. With the tweet, it's a great story on Sunday, with the potential to seep into a week in which the president wants to focus on restarting his reelection campaign.

Then why did he do it? Because he simply cannot be publicly portrayed as weak or anything less than fully in command at all times. So even if he amplifies the criticism, Trump feels he has to respond to it. (Read this about Trump's twisted definition of toughness.)

It is a disastrous political instinct.

2. The restart of the Trump campaign:

The past few weeks have been disastrous for Trump and his party. (Look down). The president hopes this is the week that everything changes, with everything pointing to Saturday's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While that has already been spoiled (The rally was originally scheduled for Friday, June 19, which is known as Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the end of slavery) Trump and his closest allies see a return to the campaign as perhaps what can heal what affects the President's political fortune.

Trump, always the exaggerated man, he said on Twitter on Friday that "we have already received ticket requests from over 200,000 people. I look forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma!"

There is no doubt that Trump is fueled by the energy of the crowds, and that there will be plenty of people in attendance on Saturday night. (No, there will not be 200,000 people; the arena where the event will take place has a capacity of just over 19,000).

But with the rise of the coronavirus, particularly in the west and southwest, news coverage for the week is likely to focus, at least in part, on the wisdom of Trump holding a major rally.

Attendees are already being asked to sign a waiver acknowledging that Covid-19 is hiring at the rally. The Tulsa health director said Saturday he wants Trump to postpone the rally out of concerns about "our ability to protect anyone who attends a large indoor event."

And yet, there are no current plans to impose social distancing on the demonstration or the use of a mandate mask.

So, yes, Trump is likely to get what he wants: a large crowd celebrating the country's "transition to greatness." But at what price?

1. Press the panic button:

Late on Saturday night, the Des Moines Registry released a survey of the Iowa Senate race. And it was a surprise.

Democrat Theresa Greenfield led 46% in the poll to 43% for Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst. As pollster J. Ann Selzer noted, it was the first poll since Ernst ran and won in 2014 which showed her behind a general election opponent.

While those numbers don't suggest that Ernst will lose, Republicans have just begun to attack / define Greenfield after his primary victory earlier this month: They make it clear that a career that was sidelined from being competitive now seems like a very real competition.

And that's t-r-o-u-b-l-e for Senate Republicans hoping to keep their meager majority this fall.

Why? Because there are many seats that independent disabled people see at least as vulnerable as Iowa.

Cook's Political Report, for example, classifies Iowa as a "bowed Republican" along with both seats in Georgia, Kansas, and Montana. And they classify four more Republican seats – Arizona, Colorado, Maine, and North Carolina – as disposable, which means they're in greater danger.

Do the math: It's nine seats. By contrast, Cook rates only two Democratic seats, Alabama and Michigan, as competitive. And when you consider that Democrats only need three seats to regain the majority if Biden wins the presidential race (and four if he doesn't), you can see why the Republicans had a bad Saturday night (and Sunday).