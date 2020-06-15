Elections in the USA USA 2020 week ahead: a moment of & # 39; panic button & # 39; for Senate Republicans

Contents
5. 48 days for VP selection:
Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he wishes he had chosen his running mate by August 1, which is not that long now!
Biden himself has pulled back a bit from his former armchair quarterback who was under consideration and who, well, no.
While he sometimes praises the most-mentioned candidates, and his campaign has conducted virtual fundraisers with politicians like New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the former vice president tends to resist many political downsides these days.
Which means things are getting more serious.
4. How do Democrats dance around & # 39; Defund the Police? & # 39 ;:
What Democrats in Congress want to spend this week talking about is the package of legislation they tabled last week with the goal of reforming the police, from banning bottlenecks to building a national database of police misconduct.
"No one is going to underfund the police. We can restructure the police forces. Restructure, reimagine the police. That is what we are going to do. The fact is that the police have a role to play."
Which is, politically speaking, the right place to be. Many people support law enforcement reform. Much less return they fully pay it.
The question to Democrats in Congress is whether Clyburn's stated position on Sunday is enough for the most activist wing of his party.
3. Trump and the ramp:
Twitter went crazy, suggesting Trump looked old and frail. Which is, of course, what Twitter does.
But then Trump decided to dramatically amplify the profile of the moment and make sure it became a MUCH bigger story.
It's hard to overestimate the miscalculation here by Trump. Without his tweet, the video of him walking down the ramp is perhaps a minor Sunday story. With the tweet, it's a great story on Sunday, with the potential to seep into a week in which the president wants to focus on restarting his reelection campaign.
It is a disastrous political instinct.
2. The restart of the Trump campaign:
The past few weeks have been disastrous for Trump and his party. (Look down). The president hopes this is the week that everything changes, with everything pointing to Saturday's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
While that has already been spoiled (The rally was originally scheduled for Friday, June 19, which is known as Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the end of slavery) Trump and his closest allies see a return to the campaign as perhaps what can heal what affects the President's political fortune.
But with the rise of the coronavirus, particularly in the west and southwest, news coverage for the week is likely to focus, at least in part, on the wisdom of Trump holding a major rally.
And yet, there are no current plans to impose social distancing on the demonstration or the use of a mandate mask.
So, yes, Trump is likely to get what he wants: a large crowd celebrating the country's "transition to greatness." But at what price?
Late on Saturday night, the Des Moines Registry released a survey of the Iowa Senate race. And it was a surprise.
And that's t-r-o-u-b-l-e for Senate Republicans hoping to keep their meager majority this fall.
Why? Because there are many seats that independent disabled people see at least as vulnerable as Iowa.
Do the math: It's nine seats. By contrast, Cook rates only two Democratic seats, Alabama and Michigan, as competitive. And when you consider that Democrats only need three seats to regain the majority if Biden wins the presidential race (and four if he doesn't), you can see why the Republicans had a bad Saturday night (and Sunday).