Electric scooters, mopeds causing the most injuries in emergencies in New York

Angelo Mascia, DO, and Daniel G. Murphy, MD, work in the Department of Emergency Medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx. They write to The Post about the latest increase in business: electric scooters:

Increasing use of private and pay-per-use bikes in New York City is a useful and environmentally friendly transportation solution. Prevention of injury and death among cyclists requires continuous innovation and civil engineering solutions.

Bicyclists, pedestrians, and vehicles must coexist safely.

However, our emergency department has noticed a worrying and dangerous transportation trend in the Bronx, with the introduction of pay-per-use mopeds and motorized scooters.

Rapidly expanding use of the Revel scooter, a two-person electric scooter with top speeds of 43 mph (accelerated to 30 mph in New York), has been associated with a large increase in visits to our emergency department in the past month. . Our patient interviews indicate lax compliance with the mandatory helmet and other common sense traffic laws among scooter riders, resulting in serious injury to both innocent drivers and pedestrians.

Social media pages are packed with videos showing young people using these scooters as they get in and out of traffic and drive at high speeds, even on sidewalks.

We've treated everything from bumps and scratches to dislocated shoulders, broken bones, and serious head injuries. We recently received seven separate accident victims during a night shift.

Easy to access and affordable transportation in New York City is a must. As Bronx emergency physicians, we're not sure these scooters are a worthy or smart innovation.