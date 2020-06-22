Eli Manning uses & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; to troll Tom Brady

Eli Manning is now using "Tiger King" to continue his trolling on Tom Brady's social media.

In an effort to promote the ESPY Awards Sunday night on ESPN, the former Giants quarterback tweeted a parody video of the "King Tiger" and wrote: "Look @ Tom Brady, they made a documentary about us."

The 25-second clip, featuring former Joe Exotic producer Rick Kirkham, hints at Manning's two Super Bowl victories over Brady and the Patriots. The end of the video based on the Netflix series features Brady, who looks exotic, with mullets and a goatee and the title "Tampa King: Soccer, Florida and Foolishness."

"Tom Brady is like a mythical character," says Kirkham, a former "Inside Edition" reporter, in the video. “He destroyed hawks, rams, panthers, although he always loved zebras. There was only one person who was a real thorn on Brady's side. Eli Manning had Brady's number and Brady hated it. "

His words are reproduced on images showing Manning's playful jabs on Twitter against the new Buccaneers quarterback. Brady and Manning, 42, 39, have been involved in social media since Manning finally joined Twitter in late May.

Brady, who signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract with Tampa Bay, appreciated Manning's late arrival to the app writing, "Typically, you never showed up until the fourth quarter anyway," on Twitter referring to the Giants' two comebacks that beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Brady won six Super Bowl titles, while losing the big game three times, twice to Manning and once to the Eagles. The two-way couple continued at Brady's golf game where he teamed up with Phil Mickelson to face Tiger Woods and Eli's older brother Peyton for charity.

"Tiger King," the docuseries that became a hit in March, focuses on the eccentric Joe Exotic and his personal legal battle with zoo owner Carol Baskin, as well as the general culture of the big cat industry.