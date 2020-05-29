Eli Roth's Crypt TV is developing a CHHORI hindi horror movie remake – Newsdio

Crypt TV, the horror brand co-founded by Eli Roth and Jack davis, which is also supported by Blumhouse, has announced its first Indian production with a hindi horror film titled Chhori which is a new version of horror in marathi language Lapachhapi.

The film's story is said to have "a mix of horror and social drama, which tells the story of ancient beliefs and social practices that give rise to horror stories." Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha (Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2) will star in the movie. The director of the original movie, Vishal Fury, will repeat his role in the new project. Nushrat Bharucha said in a statement:

“This genre thrills me and the fact that history is anchored in the practices of our society makes it relatable and shocking. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am very happy that we can finally collaborate in Chhori, which is so close to his heart. "

Jack Davis said:

"When I first saw Lapachhapi In Mumbai with Vikram, I was impressed and instantly knew that I could lead the way in raising the horror genre in India. Abundantia and Crypt share a passion for using gender as a way to tell stories that change culture and I found the perfect combination of that and significant social issues in Lapachhapi.

Director Vishal Fury added:

“When I first heard that Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment were considering a remake of my movie, I was thrilled, simply because I think there is much more I want to say with this story. I want to take the remake a few steps further and make a much more impactful, terrifying and exciting film. "

I'll be honest, I haven't really seen any Indian horror movies, but I'm willing to watch!

Source: deadline