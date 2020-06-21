Elian Gonzalez from Cuba says he is becoming a father

González, 26, made the announcement on Father's Day and said that his own father, Juan Miguel González, who brought him from the United States to Cuba, was his inspiration as he prepared to become a father for the first time.

"Soon I will begin to understand what it means to be a father," wrote Elian González on his Facebook page. "But what I know so far is my father and I hope I do as well as he did me."

In a message sent to CNN on Sunday, González said that he and his fiancée expected to have a baby later this summer.

On Thanksgiving Day in 1999, Gonzalez, 6, found himself holding on to an inner tube off the Florida coast. Her mother and nine other people drowned after the rickety boat they were traveling in capsized while trying to reach the United States from Cuba.