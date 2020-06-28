Elijah McClain: Colorado protesters closed Highway 225

McClain, 23, died last August during a confrontation with Aurora police officers. An officer placed McClain in a carotid cellar, or strangler. McClain suffered a heart attack while in the ambulance and was declared brain dead three days later.
"We not only recognize a person's right to freedom of expression and expression; we support and protect their right to do so peacefully," wrote Aurora Interim Police Chief Vanessa Wilson in a statement to KMGH.
Wilson said the community was recovering from the death of McClain, who said that "he was not only a dear son, brother and friend, but also a valued member of our community."
"I have heard from our community, and I am listening today," Wilson wrote. "Their voices and concerns are not falling on deaf ears. I am dedicated to meaningful reform, just as all the good officers here today are."
Protesters divided into different groups after closing the road, police tweeted. Some remained on the road while others moved to 6th Avenue and continued walking, the tweet said.