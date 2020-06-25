Elijah McClain's death will be examined by the Colorado Governor's office after his death in police custody

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Polis wrote, "A fair and objective process free of real or perceived bias to investigate killings involving officers is critical." Polis added that he is having lawyers "examine what the state can do and we are evaluating the next steps."
On August 24, 2019, McClain was detained by three white officers as he was walking home from a convenience store, after a 911 caller described a "suspicious person," according to a police description of the incident. McClain resisted contact with officers, the report says, and a fight ensued. In one of the officers' body cameras, McClain is heard saying, "I am an introvert, respect the limits I am talking about."
The body camera video shows McClain telling officers that he was trying to stop his music to listen to them, then they begin to arrest him. An officer is heard saying to another, "He just grabbed your gun, buddy."
The video shows an officer fighting McClain on the ground.
At one point during the fight, an officer is heard saying to McClain, "If you keep playing, I'm going to take my dog out and he will bite you."
An officer placed McClain in a carotid hold, or strangler, and passed out briefly, according to a general description of the incident provided by police. They released the hold, the report says, and he started fighting again. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they administered ketamine to sedate McClain, according to the report. According to a letter from the district attorney, McClain suffered a heart attack while in the ambulance, and was declared brain dead three days later.
An autopsy did not determine the cause of death, but listed intense physical exertion and a narrow left coronary artery as contributing factors, according to the police summary. The coroner found that the amount of ketamine in his system is a therapeutic amount.
& # 39; He was an angel among humans & # 39;
Adams County District Attorney Dave Young declined to file criminal charges in the case at the time. In February of this year, a police review board stated: "[l] the force requested during the altercation to include carotid control and the force applied during the altercation was within the policy and was consistent with training."
Officers on the case were placed on administrative leave after McClain's death, but were later reinstated after prosecutors refused to press charges against him.
When asked about the petition on social media and if it would influence him to take further action in the case, Young told CNN: "We have to have the evidence … so the requests, the emails, the messages from Voice and Facebook's attacks on me, my family, everyone else expressing their opinions … are not evidence. " Young added that he does not "approve of the officers' actions. I think they could have done things differently."
Separately, the City of Aurora is planning an independent investigation, telling CNN in an email: "The Mayor, City Hall, and City Manager are working to initiate a new external and independent review of police actions, firefighters and paramedics in Elijah McClain's case. We are considering a team of experts from across the country to participate and provide information from different perspectives, but the exact participants have yet to be selected. "
A McClain family attorney, Mari Newman, asked officials to press charges against the officers.
"It shouldn't require millions of people to sign a petition, and it shouldn't draw the attention of the international media for elected officials to do their job," Newman told CNN affiliate KCNC.
"He was an angel among humans," Newman said of McClain. "He was going to play the violin at lunchtime with animals waiting to be adopted so they would not feel alone."
On Friday, Governor Polis signed a new law on police responsibility. The Improvement Law Enforcement Integrity Law requires body cameras, requires public reports on police surveillance, prevents rehiring of "bad actors", holds individual officers accountable for their actions, restricts the use of chemical agents and projectiles, and states that officers can only use lethal force when there is an imminent risk of danger to human life if the detention is delayed, according to a joint press release from Democrats in the General Assembly last week.
The legislation also repeals the officer's authority to use choke and other dangerous tactics, according to the statement.