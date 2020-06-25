Elijah McClain's death will be examined by the Colorado Governor's office after his death in police custody





In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Polis wrote, "A fair and objective process free of real or perceived bias to investigate killings involving officers is critical." Polis added that he is having lawyers "examine what the state can do and we are evaluating the next steps."

The announcement came after more than 2 million people signed a petition urging officials to conduct a new investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, who died after police officers from the Denver suburb of Aurora put him on a choke. McClain's death is one of several cases receiving new scrutiny following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others in incidents that sparked mass protests across the country.

On August 24, 2019, McClain was detained by three white officers as he was walking home from a convenience store, after a 911 caller described a "suspicious person," according to a police description of the incident. McClain resisted contact with officers, the report says, and a fight ensued. In one of the officers' body cameras, McClain is heard saying, "I am an introvert, respect the limits I am talking about."

The body camera video shows McClain telling officers that he was trying to stop his music to listen to them, then they begin to arrest him. An officer is heard saying to another, "He just grabbed your gun, buddy."