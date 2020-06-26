Elijah McClain's family is receiving the investigation into his death that they have been asking for for almost a year.

"Last year, we stood on the steps of the city center demanding an investigation and what do we hear then? Crickets," a McClain family attorney, Mari Newman, told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday.

"Why did it take nearly a year, international media attention, millions of people who signed a petition for a responsible adult to finally step forward and do what should have happened from the beginning?" Newman said.

Attorney General Phil Weiser will now investigate the death of Elijah McClain by order of the Governor. The city of Aurora, a Denver suburb, is planning a separate investigation into the actions of first responders in the case.

McClain's arrest and subsequent death

On August 24, 2019, McClain was detained by three white officers as he was walking home from a convenience store, after a 911 caller described a "suspicious person," according to a police description of the incident. McClain resisted contact with officers, the report says, and a fight ensued. In one of the officers' body cameras, McClain is heard saying, "I am an introvert, respect the limits I am talking about."

The Bodycam video shows McClain telling officers that he was trying to stop his music to listen to them, then they begin to arrest him. An officer is heard saying to another, "He just grabbed your gun, buddy."

The video shows an officer fighting McClain on the ground.

At one point during the fight, an officer is heard saying to McClain, "If you keep playing, I'm going to take my dog ​​out and he will bite you."

An officer placed McClain in a carotid hold, or strangler, and passed out briefly, according to a general description of the incident provided by police. They released the hold, the report says, and he started fighting again. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they administered the drug ketamine to sedate McClain, according to the report. According to a letter from the district attorney, McClain suffered a heart attack while in the ambulance, and was declared brain dead three days later.

An autopsy did not determine the cause of death, but listed intense physical exertion and a narrow left coronary artery as contributing factors, according to the police summary. The coroner found that the amount of ketamine in his system is a therapeutic amount.

In February of this year, a police review board stated: "[l] the force requested during the altercation to include carotid control and the force applied during the altercation was within the policy and was consistent with training."

Officers on the case were placed on administrative leave after McClain's death, but were later reinstated after prosecutors refused to press charges against him.

CNN has contacted the Fraternal Order of Police in Aurora for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Why was it not processed?

At the time of the incident, Adams County District Attorney Dave Young refused to file criminal charges against the officers.

Young told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday that the amount of evidence in the case was a factor in not prosecuting.

"I am not here to approve their actions; in fact, I do not agree with what they did on the night of August 24, 2019," Young said. But, he said, the forensic autopsy report was unable to determine McClain's cause of death.

"That is the question we do not know, and in my business, I cannot take a case to court because we do not know the answers to those questions," he told Cuomo. "I can't take a case to the jury where I don't know what the cause of death is in a murder case."

Newman called the autopsy report ridiculous.

"The autopsy was attended by two members of the Aurora Police Department, two members of the district attorney's office, and he leans back to tell everything except the truth," Newman told Lemon.

And Newman attributed the lack of evidence to officers who vacated her body cameras, which she believed was intentional. All three came out when officers approached McClain, and at three different times in the video, people were told to remove or turn off the cameras, he said.

New legislation and possibility of prosecution

With the current public outcry, new charges could be filed in connection with McClain's death.

Polis announced Thursday that he signed an executive order appointing Attorney General Weiser to investigate McClain's death.

"Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and raise the quest for justice on his behalf to state concern," Polis said in the statement.

Polis said Weiser would prosecute individuals if the facts support that action.

"He was an angel among humans," Newman said of McClain. "He was going to play the violin at lunchtime with animals waiting to be adopted so they would not feel alone."

In his statement Thursday, Polis said he was moved "by speaking to Elijah's mother and her description of her son as a responsible and curious child who became a vegetarian to be healthier and who could inspire the darkest soul."

On Friday, Polis also signed a new law on police responsibility.

The Improvement Law Enforcement Integrity Law requires body cameras, requires public reports on police surveillance, prevents rehiring of "bad actors", holds individual officers accountable for their actions, restricts the use of chemical agents and projectiles, and states that officers can only use lethal force when there is an imminent risk of danger to human life if the detention is delayed, according to a joint press release from Democrats in the General Assembly last week.

The legislation also revokes an officer's authority to use choke and other dangerous tactics, according to the statement.