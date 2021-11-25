Elite Season 6 is a Spanish thriller and drama television series. It was created for Netflix by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.The series is about a high school in an elite college. There is a scholarship program and three students with poor backgrounds go there. They meet with the rich kids and there are lots of adventures! The show is about an ensemble cast. They are actors who were in other Netflix shows or movies in Spain and Latin America.

Elite is a show about teens and the issues they go through. The show also includes issues that people don’t usually talk about, such as many different kinds of sex. There are two times in the show: now and then.

The first season of the show was released on Netflix on 5th October 2018. It received a lot of positive reviews from people, and many people like it as a “guilty pleasure”. The writing is good, and the acting is good. People like how the themes are mature. In October 2018, the show was renewed for another season.

The second season of the show will be released on September 6th, 2019. A new third season of the show has been ordered and it will be released on March 13th, 2020. Netflix renewed the show for a fourth and fifth season in 2020 and 2021. Season four was released on 18 June 2021, with season five scheduled to be released. In October 2021, Netflix renewed the show for a sixth season.

What is the expected release date for Elite Season 6?

The release date for the tv series Elite Season 6 in America is not yet announced. The Netflix show release date in America is expected to be in 2023.

What is the expected plot of ‘Elite’ Season 6?

There is not yet any information on the Elites Season 6 storyline. But it will probably be about the Season 4 finale where Guzmán killed Armando with a flare gun. A little after that, he told Samuel and Rebe about the murder.

They helped Guzman throw someone’s body in the lake. So, the fifth season might focus on Armando’s disappearance. At this point, Netflix has not released the official synopsis for season 5 or season 6. But if you know the characters from Elite, some fresh new drama will lead to conflict in that series.

There is no news about what will happen in season 6 of Elite yet, so you’ll have to watch season 5 closely to try and guess. We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as Netflix confirms anything. One thing is for sure though, chaos, cliques, and criminal activity await.

Is there an Elite season 6 trailer yet?

There is not a season 6 trailer yet, but we will update you as soon as there is.

What is the star cast of Elite Season 6?

Ramón Esquinas as Ventura Nunier (seasons 1–3), Guzmán and Marina’s father.

Jorge Suquet as Martín (season 1), a school teacher.

Ainhoa Santamaría as the police interrogator (seasons 1–3).

Irene Arcos as Pilar Domínguez (seasons 1–2; guest season 3), Nano and Samuel’s mother.

Abdelatif Hwidar as Yusef Shanaa (seasons 1–3), Nadia and Omar’s father.

Elisabet Gelabert as Azucena de Muñoz (seasons 1–4), the school principal and Ander’s mother.

Rocío Muñoz-Cobo as Laura Osuna (seasons 1–3), Marina and Guzmán’s mother.

Alfredo Villa as Antonio Muñoz (season 1; guest season 2), Ander’s father and tennis coach.

Farah Hamed as Imán Shanaa (seasons 1–3), Nadia and Omar’s mother.

Lola Marceli as Beatriz Caleruega (seasons 1–3), a marchioness and Carla’s mother.

Rubén Martínez as Teodoro Rosón (seasons 1–3), Carla’s father and Ventura’s business partner.

Yaiza Guimaré as Begoña (seasons 1–3), one of Polo’s mothers.

Liz Lobato as Andrea (seasons 1–3), one of Polo’s mothers and CEO of an important magazine.

Marta Aledo as Victoria Pando (season 2), Cayetana’s mother.

Eva Llorach as Sandra López Gallego (seasons 2–4), Rebeka’s mother.

Jon Rod as Doctor de Ander (season 3, short stories), a doctor helping Alexis and Ander through their chemotherapy.

Boré Buika as the police interrogator (season 4)

Rachel Lascar as Estefania (season 4), Phillipe’s mother.

