elizabeth-cady-stanton-descendant:-preserve-these-forgotten-stories

Coline Jenkins is a descendant of suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. She testified before Congress in support of the legislation establishing the Votes for Women History Trail Route — now the National Votes for Women Trail — for which she has also helped raise funds. She lives in Greenwich, Connecticut. The views expressed here are hers.

(Newsdio) This month marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification and adoption of the 19th Amendment, forbidding limitations on voting based on sex. Yet the celebration of this centennial should not eclipse the 72 years of agitation, protest, social condemnation, imprisonment, and even violence that women endured to gain the ballot.

My great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, was among the earliest advocates of woman suffrage, calling for it in 1848. But gaining the vote isn’t a story of a few great women. This is truly the tale of thousands of ordinary women and men from every race, class, state and American territory who demanded the vote — and must be remembered. With your help, they will.

Federal legislation in 2009 authorized a Votes for Women History Trail to mark woman suffrage sites, but Congress never funded it. An all-volunteer effort is underway to make the trail a reality for the whole country through the work of the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites. Through this effort of which I have been part, anyone in the country can enter a hometown suffragist or a potential suffrage landmark on a searchable database and apply for an historic marker. A panel of historians approves the nominations and 250 markers will be paid for by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation of Syracuse, New York, and the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission. Already, 100 markers have been approved or are in the process of approval. Additionally, there are over 1,600 sites on our virtual map to mark the places where suffragists lived, worked and agitated.

Many of these strong women are little known today, and because of prejudice their efforts weren’t always championed in their own time even by mainstream suffrage leaders — but all Americans deserve to know their stories. Women such as Mabel Ping-Hua Lee, who as a 16 year old, on horseback, led the New York City suffrage parade in 1912. Lee, of Chinese descent, would work for women’s rights all her life, but became legally eligible to vote only years later when Congress removed restrictions in US law that barred Asians from citizenship.

So many were crusading women, such as Mary Ann Shadd Cary, the first African-American woman to edit and publish a newspaper. She wrote to orator and former slave Frederick Douglass, “We should do more and talk less.” Cary campaigned for suffrage after the Civil War, addressing the House Judiciary Committee on the topic in 1874.