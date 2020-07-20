Elizabeth Hurley, 55, posts a topless photo while enjoying "country life"

Elizabeth Hurley posted a steamy topless photo of herself as she enjoys her quarantined time in the English countryside.

The photo posted on Instagram on Saturday shows Hurley, 55, lying on the grass in nothing but a striped white bikini from her swimsuit line and an open white robe.

The "The Royals" actress is seen smiling with her eyes closed as the sun falls on her.

Hurley has spent his time in the English countryside during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, he similarly posted a topless photo and talked about his stay.

"The temperature is rising in our beautiful countryside: fourteen weeks at home and England is blooming," stressed the sensual star the star of "Bedazzled".

Hurley's latest post was greeted positively amid the recent tragedy in his family.

The actress's former Steve Bing died last month of suicide.

Bing was the father of Hurley's 18-year-old son Damian.

The Hollywood producer and financier fell to his death in his Los Angeles, California apartment building on June 22.

Hurley posted a poignant tribute to Instagram after his death with photos during his happiest times.

“It saddens me to believe that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible ending. Our time together was very happy and I am posting these photos because, although we are going through difficult times, what matters are the good and wonderful memories of a sweet and kind man, "she wrote.

The "Runaways" star also revealed that she and her ex had begun to rekindle their relationship as a family.

“Last year we were close again. The last time we spoke was on our son's 18th birthday, "added Hurley." This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their adorable messages. "

