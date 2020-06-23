Elizabeth Hurley confirms the death of former Steve Bing in a heartbreaking tribute: & # 39; A terrible ending & # 39;

Elizabeth Hurley confirmed the death of her former Steve Bing, who reportedly died Monday from her apartment building in Los Angeles, California.

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to pay tribute to Bing, who fathered her 18-year-old son Damian.

"It saddens me beyond believing that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible ending. Our time together was happy and I am posting these photos because although we are going through difficult times, they are good and wonderful memories of a sweet and kind that matters, "began Hurley's heartbreaking tribute.

JAMES GARNER'S DAUGHTER SAYS STAR THE ROCKFORD ARCHIVES & # 39; ESTRELLA ‘HAD A VERY DIFFERENT MIND’ ABOUT HOLLYWOOD

The "Runaways" star went on to explain that she and Bing have met in the past 12 months.

"Last year we were close again. The last time we spoke was on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their adorable messages," Hurley concluded.

Along with their tribute, Hurley shared a slideshow of photos of the former couple hugging them up close at various locations around the world, including an amusement park and ski resort.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO THE DEATH OF JOEL SCHUMACHER: "I am in tears"

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Monday that authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 50s in the 10,000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office also confirmed the death to Fox News, but as of Tuesday morning, he had not yet identified Bing by name.

"The deceased was pronounced dead on the scene on 06/22/2020 at 1:10 p.m. Identification is pending," a forensic office spokesperson wrote to Fox News in a statement.

The Los Angeles Times, citing a police source, reported that foul play is not expected.

ELIZABETH HURLEY AND HER SON DAMIAN LOOK LIKE TWINS WHILE COPYING THEIR SULTRY POSTURE

Film producer and wealthy financier Bing founded Shangri-La Entertainment, which produced and financed films such as "The Polar Express" starring actor Tom Hanks and "Beowulf" from 2007. He also co-wrote the 2003 comedy, " Kangaroo Jack. "

Bing was named father of Hurley's son Damian in a 2002 DNA test, which he denied at the time, according to PEOPLE. He had another son, Kira, born to professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the age of 18, Bing inherited an estimated $ 600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer, which led him to drop out of Stanford University and use the money to invest in Hollywood.

In 2009, Bing paid for the flight that took Clinton and American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee home from North Korea, according to Deadline.