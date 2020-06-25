Elizabeth Hurley's former Steve Bing struggled with depression before committing suicide: reports

Elizabeth Hurley's former Steve Bing was struggling with mental health issues before killing himself, according to reports.

The movie producer and wealthy financier died Monday of suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirmed. He was 55 years old.

Bing was the father of Hurley's son Damian, 18. A source told People that the late producer had "a long battle with depression" before his death.

Page Six also reported that Bing had been going through a "dark time for years." The media outlet quoted an unnamed friend of Bing as saying he discussed bipolar disorder.

The friend added that Bing also had a drug problem, but that ultimately it was his mental health problems that "tormented him."

"He did not have a strong relationship with his children, and was sad about it," said the friend.

Bing also had another son, Kira, with professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

According to Page Six, a second source said Bing recently sold some of his assets, including his home and an airplane.

Hurley shared an emotional tribute to Bing on Instagram early Tuesday morning, writing that they had recently reconnected.

"It saddens me more than believing that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible ending," he wrote on Instagram. "Our time together was happy and I am posting these photos because although we are going through difficult times, what matters are the good and wonderful memories of a sweet and kind man," began Hurley's heartbreaking tribute.

"Last year we were close again. The last time we spoke was on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their adorable messages," Hurley concluded under a photo slide show of They together.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Monday that authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 50s who fell to his death from his apartment building in Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles coroner confirmed Bing's identity the next day.

At the age of 18, Bing inherited an estimated $ 600 million from his grandfather, Leo S. Bing, a real estate developer, which led him to drop out of Stanford University and use the money to invest in Hollywood.

In 2009, Bing paid for the flight that took Clinton and American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee home from North Korea, according to Deadline.