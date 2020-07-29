Elizabeth Pipko talks about patriotism, modeling, Trump, faith and more in a new book that aims to "heal our country"

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Pipko captivated public attention in 2019 when she revealed that she kept her job on Donald Trump's 2016 campaign under wraps while simultaneously working as a model for one of the world's top agencies.

Now, the model and founder of the Exodus Movement is ready to reveal much more than her conservative views in a new book titled "Finding My Place: Making My Parents' American Dream Come True."

In an exclusive Fox News interview, Pipko, who has been dubbed "a rising star in the conservative movement" by some, says there is much more to her than a quick Google search. In his upcoming memoirs, Pipko plans to tackle a multitude of questions surrounding his platform, but ultimately, his story is one he hopes will evoke a sense of patriotism among readers amid a political divide that he feels has significantly increased in numbers. last years.

"There is so much attention that it comes with something to do with politics today and a lot of people had talked about me and told my story, things that were not true," Pipko told Fox News. "I wanted to take responsibility during the writing of this book. It is not just about me. Now it is about using this book to try to heal our country."

The model-turned-activist has several accolades at age 25. Signed with Wilhelmina at 17 and appearing in haute couture editorials in publications such as Maxim and Esquire, she is also the founder of the Exodus Movement, which is committed to fighting the growing anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism of the extreme left, as well as promoting support to Israel.

In "Finding My Place," Pipko, a first-generation American, will reveal intimate details of her life, such as the escape of her parents and grandparents from the Soviet Union, which she says instilled in her the daily reminder of freedom that comes from having born in the United States.

"There was not a day when they didn't tell me how lucky I was to grow up in our country," shared the New York native. "All I knew growing up here was that I was the luckiest kid in the world. It was immense pressure but also gratitude. As you get older, you realize more and more what it means to have a chance to be here."

It also touches on the importance of individuality and pursuing your own dreams. Those are two notions she learned at age 10 when she found herself defending her desire to become an Olympic skater. She calls sports "the most important and personal thing in my whole life".

"I found family and friends who didn't think I could skate. I think that was when I realized that the world is not always your friend and that being alone is better than being with others whenever you have individual thoughts," he said. . "It shouldn't affect other people. Then you learn from the beginning when you discover that people aren't always going to support you and that people don't like what makes others different."

His interests and beliefs would be challenged once again when he became a staff member of Trump's 2016 campaign, a job he concealed from the liberal-leaning fashion industry. It was there that she met her husband, Darren Centinello, current director of social media strategy for the 2020 president's campaign. Turning to the public eye as a conservative, she reminded him of what was instilled in his previous years.

"My parents did not give up everything to think that 20, 30 years later they would have a daughter who was not allowed to admit who she voted for in an election," he said.

Through his personal experiences, "Finding My Place" reiterates Pipko's message # 1: America is based on the notion of free thinking, so Americans should live that way.

"It is very easy to find trouble right now in our society. No one is going to deny that things are backwards. I am fighting anti-Semitism every day. I still get swastikas sent to my direct messages once a week." I think when I support the United States, in my opinion, it is more patriotic of me to oppose those things because I know that the United States does not support it, "he said.

Pipko's pages are full of the beliefs she says she is "proud of," but her work extends far beyond politics.

"I think we really are in a very bad moment and politics has done nothing but tear people apart. Now if you say the term & # 39; conservative & # 39 ;, he becomes & # 39; Republican of Trump & # 39 ; "said Pipko. "My number one message is that you don't have to align yourself with every thing someone around you aligns with or a politician you like. You have to believe in free thinking and free thinking."

The model continued: "I am proud of each of my views. But it is not that I am proud because I am conservative. I am just proud because I have come to the views that I have at the moment: some of which are mentioned in the book, and I've gotten there even though people tell me to think otherwise. "

"Finding My Place" was in the editing stages when the coronavirus took over the world. The global pandemic put things "even more" in perspective, he said.

"The Americans really passed away. This made me realize how important it was to heal our country and heal this stupid division we have before preaching anything else political."

She concluded: "I will always defend everyone for their opinions and freedom of expression, regardless of whether I agree with them or not. Politics, this election, will not last forever, but the relationships we are ruining, that will be" .

To learn more about Pipko's past athletic endeavors, his experiences in the modeling world, his faith, and his uncompromising opinions, "Finding My Place" will launch on August 25, 40 years after the day his father left the Soviet Union.