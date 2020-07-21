Elizabeth Warren asks CDC to order masks, citing Georgia's local ban

That power, Warren writes in the letter obtained by CNN, could come from an existing code of federal public health regulations that allows CDC to limit interstate travel to control communicable diseases.

Warren also asked if the CDC would intervene "in cases where state governors or other officials order the removal of restrictions or mask mandates."

"I would like to know if the CDC will use its authorities to intervene by allowing such orders, such as the announcement by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp last week, appear to be in direct contradiction to the Department's mandate," Warren wrote.

The CDC has reported that "cloth face covers are intended to protect other people in case the user is unknowingly infected but has no symptoms." The agency also said that everyone "should wear a cloth cover when they have to go out in public, for example, to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities."

And the benefits go both ways. "The cloth face coating can protect them. The cloth face coating can protect it," the CDC said.

Warren requested "more information on whether and how the CDC plans to use its authorities" under the federal code that could allow the public agency to "institute mask mandates, implement restrictions on meetings, reverse reopens, and enforce other health measures public ".

Warren and other Senate Democrats have used letters and hearings to keep pressure on the CDC during the coronavirus pandemic. Warren's older brother died of coronavirus in April.