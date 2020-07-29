Elizabeth Warren calls on agency heads to pledge not to deploy federal forces against Americans in the event Trump does not leave office







"Each of you is responsible for the command of military or civilian troops and for national law," the Massachusetts Democrat wrote in a letter Monday to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General Bill Barr, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

Warren noted Trump's threats to send federal authorities to more cities in the United States, after deploying forces in Portland, Seattle, and Chicago, "despite clear opposition from governors, mayors, and citizens who are exercising their First-class rights. Amendment in communities where these feds have deployed staff. "

And he raised concerns about whether Trump will use federal forces against civilians in the event he loses re-election and denies a peaceful transition of power, a scenario Democrats have raised and Trump has fueled by refusing to say he will accept the election results.

She requested the commitments of the secretaries, as well as information on any federal request to activate the forces of their agencies before August 3.

"I urge you not to allow these personnel under your command or supervision to be used in future domestic actions against people who exercise their right to protest," Warren wrote. Warren also expressed concern about "the potential for President Trump to activate domestic forces as his & # 39; personal militia & # 39; (as former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge put it)," "given his consistent refusal." to say that he will accept the results of the presidential elections and peacefully leave office. "Therefore, I am writing to seek your assurance that they will not allow the military or civilian forces under your control to be used by the President to suppress dissent and democracy," he added. In an interview earlier this month, Trump repeatedly declined to say he would accept the election results in November, falsely claiming that mail ballots could manipulate the result. "I have to see. No, I'm not just going to say yes," Trump said when pressed on "Fox News Sunday" about whether he would accept the results. "I'm not going to say no, and I didn't say it last time either." Before Warren's letter, Barr addressed these issues during his testimony Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee, where he said federal officials had been dispatched to protect federal buildings "under attack" and combat crimes of violence in cities. . Barr said he made it clear to the Trump administration that he "would like to choose the cities" where federal law enforcement officers are deployed under a Justice Department crime-fighting program "based on the need for law enforcement. " When asked what he would do if Trump lost the election, but he refused to leave office, Barr expressed his response: "If the results are clear, he would leave office."

