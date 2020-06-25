Elizabeth Warren could be Biden's Treasury Secretary. That would be a nightmare for Wall Street.

If Joe Biden wins in November, Warren is the "favorite" to become the nation's first female secretary of the Treasury, according to Cowen Washington Research Group.

"We believe Warren would be an especially powerful Treasury secretary with Biden likely to be delegating her primary responsibility for financial and economic policy," Jaret Seiberg, a policy analyst at Cowen, wrote in a note to clients on Thursday.

Warren's potential to lead the Treasury Department underscores the sudden change in financial policy that would likely accompany a defeat for President Donald Trump. After years of lax enforcement and light regulation, if not outright deregulation, big banks could again come under rigorous scrutiny.

And a Treasury secretary, Warren, would be a nightmare for Wall Street.

The Massachusetts Democrat is a vocal advocate for the breakdown of big banks, increased regulation, the obligation of lenders to suspend their coveted dividends and institute an estate tax.

That's not to mention Warren's calls to limit executive compensation, strengthen capital requirements, and test banks' preparedness for the risks of climate change.

"If Warren became Treasury secretary, we would expect financial stocks to be under pressure, especially banks," said James Shanahan, a banking analyst at Edward Jones.

Neither Biden's campaign nor Warren's office responded to requests for comment.

& # 39; Very hard for banks & # 39;

One bank in particular has sparked Warren's anger: Wells Fargo. The epic takedown of the former ex senator Wells Fargo ( WFC ) CEO John Stumpf in 2016 went viral and aided his removal. And Warren's harsh scrutiny of Stumpf's successor Tim Sloan may also have played a role in his expulsion last year.

As Treasury secretary, Warren would chair the powerful Financial Stability Oversight Council, a coalition of regulators charged with monitoring the financial system and its stability. That hanger would give Warren influence over banking regulation.

Cowber & # 39; s Seiberg said Warren would likely have significant influence over who chooses Biden for other critical regulatory positions, including the vice president of oversight at the Federal Reserve, the Comptroller of the Currency, the SEC chairman and the director of the Office of Consumer Financial Protection, the agency that was Warren's brainchild.

"If it's Elizabeth Warren at Treasury, the tone will be pretty tough for banks," said Brian Gardner, managing director of Washington Research at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a boutique investment bank.

Pressure on debt collectors, bank dividends

Consider the moves Warren has made in the past few days.

Warren signed a letter Wednesday urging the Fed to stop allowing banks to pay their dividends during the pandemic to make sure they have enough cash to continue lending.

On Thursday, Warren sent a letter to Fed chief Jerome Powell, asking if the central bank considers the impact its political decisions will have on racial inequality.

And Warren called Capital one ( COF ) and other major debt collectors to immediately suspend demands and wage garnishment practices during the crisis.

"No one should lose their home, their car, their public services or access to basic needs during a global pandemic," Warren and colleagues wrote in a letter.

Seiberg argues that an appointment with Warren would also have some positives because it would be "aggressive" in using the stimulus money to support the Federal Reserve's emergency loan programs. That would translate to more cash infusions for struggling businesses, as well as support for the commercial real estate industry.

Far from a dunk

Of course, it's too early to say for sure who will head the Treasury Department in 2021. It's still unclear who Biden will turn to for his running mate, even Warren herself.

Biden has a dominant advantage in national polls against Trump and is beginning to withdraw on key battlefields like Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona.

The former vice president has a 59% chance of winning the election, according to the PredictIt prediction platform. That is much higher than 47% from a month ago.

However, the elections are almost five months away, and much can change during that period. Consider that five months ago, few imagined double-digit unemployment and the collapse of GDP in the United States. And few saw Trump win in 2016, nor was the stock market recovery surprising.

Even if Biden wins, political realities may prevent Warren from joining his cabinet.

Quitting the Senate would allow Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to appoint a replacement until there is a special election six months later.

Also, if Democrats control Congress and the White House, Warren could decide to stay in the Senate because he would have a huge influence on drafting potentially radical legislation.

Sheila Bair, Mayor Pete

If Warren is not elected Treasury secretary, Seiberg listed several alternatives, including Fed Governor Lael Brainard, another frequent critic of big banks.

Other possible Treasury elections put forward by Cowen include former Obama-era Fed official Sarah Bloom Raskin, TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and Sheila Bair, the former Republican chief of the FDIC and Frequent critic of big banks.

Wall Street's dream choice would be billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

"He would be the right person at the right time to deal with the COVID-19 crisis," Seiberg wrote, adding that Bloomberg is "probably too conventional for the Democratic party."

The best case for Wall Street would be four more years of Trump.

If Trump wins reelection, Seiberg said current Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin would be the favorite to stay at the helm. He credited Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs banker, for being "effective in calming markets without disturbing the president."

The fact that the top candidates of either party for Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and Warren are opposite poles is another reminder of how the 2020 elections could bring about a sharp change in Wall Street policy.