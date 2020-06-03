Ella Jones Elected First Black Mayor in Ferguson's History

Nearly six years after a white police officer shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown, the mayor-elect defeated his opponent as protests across the United States continued over the death of George Floyd.
Jones has worked as a chemist and church pastor, according to his campaign bio. She has served on the Ferguson City Council since 2015, when she was elected as its first African American member.
Jones succeeds James Knowles III, who was barred, for term limits, from running for reelection after nine years in office.
Ferguson was at the center of a movement that drew national attention to race and the police in the United States.
In 2014, a grand jury refused to indict the white officer who fatally shot 18-year-old Brown. Her family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Ferguson three years later.
Brown was walking with a friend when he met former officer Darren Wilson, who told authorities that he approached the men because they were blocking traffic. Within minutes, Wilson fatally shot Brown, who, according to several, had his hands up.
With cases of unarmed black men who were shot dead by police before and after, Brown's death sparked protests and an online movement over police treatment of African American communities.