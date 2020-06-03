Ella Jones Elected First Black Mayor in Ferguson's History

Returns of St. Louis County Board of Elections They show that Ella Jones garnered 54% of the vote in Ferguson's mayoral race versus Heather Robinett with 46%.

Nearly six years after a white police officer shot and killed unarmed teenager Michael Brown, the mayor-elect defeated his opponent as protests across the United States continued over the death of George Floyd.

Jones is the first black mayor in town and the first woman in that office, According to KMOV.

Jones has worked as a chemist and church pastor, according to his campaign bio. She has served on the Ferguson City Council since 2015, when she was elected as its first African American member.