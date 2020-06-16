Ella Jones, Ferguson's first black female mayor, takes office as the nation faces racism

"Some people feel that when blacks take charge that the city will deteriorate, and that people will, companies will move. So being Ferguson's first black woman, I have to dispel that myth because I am qualified to be the Ferguson leader, qualified to be mayor, qualified to bring developers here, "said Jones, who will take office on Tuesday night. "Being black, we just have to work harder, demonstrate more because our counterparts don't think we are capable of doing what we can do."

Jones, who studied and earned his bachelor's degree in chemistry, says his training is more useful than a non-scientist might think, especially in combustible environments like the one he's about to enter.

"Chemistry teaches strategy. It allows you to relax and realize how reactions occur. I always see myself as a catalyst and a catalyst allows two chemicals to bind and react, and not be consumed in the middle of the reaction," she said.

"People need a place where they can come and talk and not be consumed, but you can be optimistic, listen to people with respect," he added.

The city of Ferguson is known for the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old black teenager. Protests and riots after Brown's death erupted when a grand jury decided not to indict the white officer who killed him.

Almost six years after Brown's death, protests against police brutality and racism are reoccurring across the country after the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

"Ferguson's position as mayor is no different than it was in 2014, it was a riot, protesting. He was looting. He was damaged. And the city is in the same mess right now. So we can't do anything but go ahead." Jones said.

She has already been a key part of the reforms that took place after Brown's death as the first black woman to be elected to Ferguson City Council in 2015.

To help calm the city's unrest and fix a broken system, the federal government stepped in and finally negotiated a consent decree with Ferguson for police and judicial reforms.

With his seat on the city council, Jones has been part of that process.

"We have the police working more towards the constitutional police," Jones said. "They use their ID cards when they arrest people. They give them a business card. They are courteous to people. We have many policies in place. Our police department is receiving training on those policies."

"Our courts (have been) totally reformed, people can feel that when they go to court, they are treated with dignity and that has made a big difference," he added.

When asked about the national movement to dismantle police departments, Jones said he cannot speak for other cities, but does not support him for Ferguson.

"We have worked very hard to get where it is and not finance it, it is not a good move for us," he said.

Jones's first mayoral bid was in 2017, when he unsuccessfully attempted to remove James Knowles III, who had been in office since 2011. Knowles had a limited term and was unable to run for reelection this year.

Jones beat her opponent Heather Robinette earlier this month, making her not only the first black mayor of Ferguson to be predominantly black, but also the first woman on the role.

"Second, a reminder of the difference politics and voting can make by changing who has the power to make real change in a community like Ferguson with a history of blatant discriminatory practices," former President Barack Obama tweeted after the Jones victory.

His own experience with racism is very familiar.

Jones grew up in New Orleans, where she said that like black children across the country, she was taught to speak to the police in the most polite way possible to avoid trouble.

When she moved to Ferguson and started working for General Motors more than 40 years ago, she and her husband moved into what she described as a mixed-race development.

She worked odd hours, often coming home after midnight, where she said she was regularly detained by police in her own neighborhood for no reason.

Jones said the police would ask him questions like, "Where, where was he going? Where did he come from at that time of night? Where am I going? Do I really live in the direction I really live?"

"They didn't think we bought a house in the neighborhood where we lived," he said.

When her late husband asked her why she was coming home so late, and she explained that the police were still detaining her, he went to the police station to speak to them.

"He came back and said, 'I don't think they'll stop you anymore,'" Jones recalled. "Being detained as a black person has a different meaning than being detained as a white person," she said.

& # 39; I'm still pinching myself & # 39;

Jones is openly delighting in the story he's making as Ferguson's first black mayor.

"Send a message to the world that you don't have to settle for the leadership in front of you. Get out there, do the job, get the people to vote, and change the leadership," Jones said.

"I'm still pinching myself to believe it, but it means a lot to people because people wanted to change. They did the job, they chose me and it is, it's just hope. People hope that when they come together and do the job, they can do the changes they need, "he added.

Still, he will be sworn in this week on the challenges, especially when it comes to racial harmony.

He spent the past five years at city hall working alongside a white counterpart. She said that black residents in her neighborhood almost always came to her for help, and white residents went to the neighborhood's white councilwoman.

His priority is to try to change that, to become a mayor with whom people from all walks of life are comfortable seeking help.

"There is common ground for people to come together. And when people have a chance to sit down and talk, they realize that my life is no different from yours. We all breathe the same air. The color of our skin does not It shouldn't get us to the point that we think one person is better than another, "Jones said.