Ella Jones says 'people will have a voice' and the police need to work with the communities

It is crucial that police officers work with communities to make people "feel like they are being cared for, rather than hunted," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night.
"The only way to do it is to have brave conversations," he said, and have "the police officers at the table with us."
"People want change, and they think I'm a change agent," said Jones. "I symbolize hope and that people will have a voice and feel that they are included," he told Cuomo.
And although the protesters return to the streets for reasons that seem not to have changed for six years, Jones said it is important that the nation maintain that hope.
"The change is not going to happen overnight," he said. "But when people work for it, get out there and vote, change will happen."
Ferguson is an example of a community that has seen progress with a police force that is more involved in the community, he said.
The city held protests over the murder of George Floyd last Saturday that were largely peaceful but turned violent at night, Jones said. She said that people cannot be allowed to enter Ferguson and destroy their businesses.
Speaking about the death of George Floyd, Jones emphasized the importance of recording cases of police brutality, and said the videos convince people "that we need to get rid of bad police."