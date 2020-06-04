Ella Jones says 'people will have a voice' and the police need to work with the communities

It is crucial that police officers work with communities to make people "feel like they are being cared for, rather than hunted," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night.

"The only way to do it is to have brave conversations," he said, and have "the police officers at the table with us."

Jones' historic victory comes as protests over the murder of George Floyd While in police custody hold on to the nation. Almost six years ago, Ferguson was a hot spot for protests after the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager who was shot by a white police officer.

"People want change, and they think I'm a change agent," said Jones. "I symbolize hope and that people will have a voice and feel that they are included," he told Cuomo.