Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to staff after report of toxic cultivation on talk show

"On the first day of our show, I told everyone at our first meeting that & # 39; Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; would be a place of happiness: no one would raise their voices and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And so I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows that it is the opposite of what I believe and what I expected for our program, "DeGeneres wrote in part.
DeGeneres continues to confirm that the show's distributor, Warner Bros. Television, owned by CNN's parent company WarnerMedia, has launched an internal investigation.
"Together with Warner Bros, we immediately started an internal investigation and are taking steps, together, to correct the problems. As we grew exponentially, I have not been able to stay on top of everything and depend on others to do their jobs. Jobs as they knew I would like to see them done. Clearly some did not. That will change now and I am committed to ensuring this does not happen again, "she said.
A WarnerMedia statement released Thursday stated: "Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres take recent allegations about the show's work culture very seriously," the statement read. "We hope to determine the validity and scope of the publicly reported complaints and understand the breadth of the program's everyday culture."